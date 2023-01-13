Vinod “Vin” Kumar is the Co-Founder and Director of Megatix Thailand, which was launched in August 2018. He has over 20 years of professional experience across a wide range of roles, specialising in the hospitality and tourism sectors. Through his unique experience, Vin is well placed to bridge the gap between technology and the hospitality industry. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he took the lead in establishing regional partnerships with all major hotel chains in Thailand. Megatix is the leading lifestyle platform for events, hotels, restaurants, wellness and activities, with a great following domestically and now servicing the rebounding tourism sector. Vin previously held positions at AccorHotels Thailand’s Sofitel and Mercure brands, and Imperial Tobacco Western Australia, amongst others. He is currently working on launching a new Vodka brand from the UK here in Thailand, and exploring some opportunities in the Metaverse.