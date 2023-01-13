return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Visootha “Nikki” Lohitnavy

GENERAL MANAGER AND DIRECTOR OF OENOLOGY (WINEMAKER), GRANMONTE CO LTD

Visootha “Nikki” Lohitnavy’s biggest claim to fame is being Thailand’s first and only female winemaker. Her family’s GranMonte Vineyard and Winery in Khao Yai is one of Thailand’s leading wine producers, having won numerous international awards for their wines – which are made from 100 percent estate-grown wine grapes. She obtained both Bachelor’s and Honours degrees in Oenology and Viticulture, respectively, from the University of Adelaide in Australia. Nikki is currently working on a blueprint for a zero-waste winery, and her hobbies include botany, hiking and trekking, and rescuing dogs. Unsurprisingly, the motto that she lives by is the Latin proverb “in vino veritas” (in wine, there is truth).

