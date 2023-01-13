Visrut “Nott” Rangsisingpipat spent the last few years building Venine Corporation, a group of manufacturing plants that produce and trade copper, aluminium, and a full range of low to high voltage power cables. Currently, one focus of the company is the redistribution of overhead power cables to out-of-sight underground cabling systems. Nott’s inspiration for his work is in his view of Thailand, as he feels the country should have infrastructure and management systems equal to those in foreign countries, with electric wires underground, and more use of clean, sustainable energy, and – eventually – digital smart city management. Nott is married to Araya “Chompoo” A. Hargate, and admits his priority is taking care of his family. Over the past year he has been dedicating lots of time to Abigail, his youngest daughter, and his twin sons, Sai Fah and Payu. He enjoys activities with his children such as playing football and fitness, which mirror his own lifestyle.