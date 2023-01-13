Armed with a Bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Engineering at Chulalongkorn University, and a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of San Francisco (USA), Vittawat “Net” Akarapongpisak joined the family business which was founded by his great-grandfather. The company initially started as a small metals and non-metals trading business, gradually expanding into stainless steel sheets, coils, and tubes – both as a processor and distributor. In 2008, Lohakit Metal was listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). A keen golfer and wine enthusiast, Net also has plans to diversify the company’s portfolio with investments in fintech, and digital industries.