Vorachan “Tip” Chirathivat

Tip has been a longtime advocate for early years learning and is committed to providing the best start in life for Thai children. In 2011, she founded Tiny Tree, a publishing house pioneering the provision of children’s educational books in Thailand. She is also the Co-Founder of Raintree International School, Bangkok’s leading early years centre. Tip and her sister, Phannaroj “Mai” Chalitaporn, decided to build their school after doing an in-depth study of how early education plays a vital role in a child’s long-term well-being. Raintree has a strong reputation for academic excellence, providing a welcoming community, and offering world-class learning spaces. The school has won many awards, including ‘Green Living Architecture’ from The Association of Siamese Architects. Tip is married to Dr. Ton “Boat” Chirahtivat, and they have two daughters, Ririn and Reina. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Sydney, and a Master’s degree with a distinction in Integrated Marketing Communication from Northwestern University in Illinois (USA). An artist at heart, she enjoys spending her spare time painting with her daughters.