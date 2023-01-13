Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers PreviousNext
Voramas “Rux” Srivaddhanaprabha
GROUP VICE CHAIRMAN, KING POWER GROUP
Voramas “Rux” Srivaddhanaprabha currently serves as Group Vice Chairman, overseeing the overall brand image and communication of her family-owned King Power Group. She also supervises the duty-free retail powerhouse’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programmes. Rux holds a Bachelor’s degree in Textile Design from Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design in London, a Master’s degree in Fashion Accessories Design from The London College of Fashion, as well as an Executive Master of Business Administration from Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University.