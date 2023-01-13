Voramas “Rux” Srivaddhanaprabha currently serves as Group Vice Chairman, overseeing the overall brand image and communication of her family-owned King Power Group. She also supervises the duty-free retail powerhouse’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programmes. Rux holds a Bachelor’s degree in Textile Design from Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design in London, a Master’s degree in Fashion Accessories Design from The London College of Fashion, as well as an Executive Master of Business Administration from Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University.