Vorasit “Wan” Issara is the eldest son of real estate developer Songkran Issara, of Charn Issara Group, known for some of Thailand’s most iconic residential and commercial landmarks. Adding to his family’s luxury portfolio, Wan founded Phuket’s award- winning 5-star resort Sri panwa as well as its beachfront sister properties Baba Beach Club Natai and Baba Beach Club Hua Hin (he is currently the Managing Director of all three resorts). In addition to these responsibilities, he is also spearheading his first international project: bringing Sri panwa luxury hotel and residential estate to Hainan, China. A longtime lover of music culture, Wan is also an established DJ, having played alongside such talents as Nicole Moudaber, Seth Troxler and wAFF, at leading venues around the world with brands like Kaluki Musik at Manchester Academy, Privilege Ibiza, and many more. With more than 20 years’ experience organising high-end parties and promoting events, Wan is also responsible for importing Ibiza’s legendary Circoloco brand to Thailand.