Describing the nature of his company as a “luxury holistic wellness lifestyle”, Puri Co Ltd is of course better known for their world-class Pañpuri brand. Founder and CEO Vorravit “Pui” Siripark holds a Master’s degree in Luxury Goods Management from SDA Bocconi in Milan (Italy), amongst other qualifications, and he enjoys travelling around the world to discover local cultures and new scents. Pañpuri today is a brand that spans not only across Thailand and Asia, but also globally – if not with a retail presence, certainly in terms of reputation. “I am proud to be able to create diverse retail experiences at our different locations, ensuring a customer’s journey is enhanced through sensorial experiences,” Pui says. The latest news from the brand is that it is combining its artistry in perfumery with expertise in natural oils, for an innovative new perfume format – Pañpuri Extract Perfume Oil – which will be launched at the end of this year.