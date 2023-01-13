Vutthisak “Pride” Inthraphuvasak, the heir of Anusak and Lawan Inthraphuvasak, studied in the USA and graduated with a degree in Graphic Design. He then joined AAS Auto Service, the family business, which imports luxury cars such as Porsche and Bentley, as well as premium detailing car care products like Autoglym, ULGO, and Fenix Scratch Guard. He also looks after the motorcycle dealers of Harley-Davidson in Bangkok and Pattaya. In addition to the automotive business, he also manages a Real Estate business under the name INT-Intersect, Community Mall at Rama III, a dining and lifestyle shopping destination. Most recently, he is a CEO at CTI Food Supply, a new food service solutions provider and distributor of temperature-controlled and value-added products, which is located in central Bangkok.