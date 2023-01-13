return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Wachana “May” Charoensomsamai

FOUNDER AND DESIGNER, CHATO STUDIO

For Wachana “May” Charoensomsamai, the art of making high-quality bags runs in her veins, as she is a second-generation owner of a bag factory that was founded back in 1988. Both she and her sister went on to launch their own bag brands, with May being the founder and designer of Chato Studio – which harnesses the power of art and design to craft something that is truly special and lasts a long time. Every one of Chato Studio’s products are designed in-house and made by hand, paying strong attention to detail and made with pure love and passion. In addition, May is also a fashion editor with a keen eye for what’s hot, working with the fashion brand Net-A-Porter, while also starring in her own Fashion Vlog on YouTube, called Sit-in Sister.

