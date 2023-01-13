Wallapa Traisorat, the second daughter of Charoen and Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi, is the Chief Executive Officer and President at Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (AWC). She oversaw the company’s listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on October 10, 2019, and at the time of the listing AWC’s initial public offering (IPO) was the largest in the world for a real estate company in the previous five years – and the biggest ever IPO on the SET, with a fundraising value of 48,000 million Baht and market capitalisation of 192,000 million Baht. Amongst her many accolades she was named CEO of the Year 2021, in Best CEO in Real Estate Excellence from the Bangkok Post, and received ‘Person Of The Year 2021’ and ‘Best Practice Awards 2021’ in Real Estate Development and Management by the Foundation for Thai Society, Ministry of Defense. In her personal life, Wallapa and husband Soammaphat Traisorat are the proud parents of five children.