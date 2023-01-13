return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Wannasiri “Boy” Kongman

Wannasiri “Boy” Kongman

CO-FOUNDER AND CO-CREATIVE DIRECTOR, BOYY

Undoubtedly one of the most successful in its field, the Bangkok/Milan-based fashion accessories brand BOYY was launched in 2006 by husband-and-wife duo Jesse Dorsey and Wannasiri “Boy” Kongman. A few years earlier they had met in New York, where Jesse was working in the music industry and Boy was waiting tables while studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Prior to that, she obtained a Bachelor’s degree of Communication Arts from Bangkok University. Boy, who loves all aspects of design, is also an avid cook, which explains the opening of their first café at the Gaysorn Village flagship store. She’s currently working on BOYY’s second ‘Experimental Collection’, completing the last installation of a BOYY flagship store in Milan, and working on a new brand identity for BOYY. “When you know what you want, and you want it bad enough, you’ll find a way to get it”, is a personal motto that she lives by.

Next
READ MORE

Nitchaya “Noon” Thamavaranukup Ekara- phanich

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PMT THE HOUR GLASS | SALES AND MARKETING DIRECTOR, BLUE RIVER

Nuntisa “Oil” Tanyongvetch

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HOLISTIC MEDICAL CENTRE | MANAGING DIRECTOR, TOP INFINITY LTD

Nuttaphong “Pong” Kunakornwong

CEO, DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, SC ASSET CORPORATION PLC

Nuttapol “Nutt” Jurangkool

PRESIDENT, SUMMIT WINDMILL GROUP | VICE PRESIDENT, SUMMIT CORPORATION CO LTD | EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, SUMMIT AUTO BODY INDUSTRY, SUMMIT AUTO SEATS, BERKELEY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL & AMPLE TOWER | BOARD DIRECTOR, THAI STEEL CABLE PCL