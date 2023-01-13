Undoubtedly one of the most successful in its field, the Bangkok/Milan-based fashion accessories brand BOYY was launched in 2006 by husband-and-wife duo Jesse Dorsey and Wannasiri “Boy” Kongman. A few years earlier they had met in New York, where Jesse was working in the music industry and Boy was waiting tables while studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Prior to that, she obtained a Bachelor’s degree of Communication Arts from Bangkok University. Boy, who loves all aspects of design, is also an avid cook, which explains the opening of their first café at the Gaysorn Village flagship store. She’s currently working on BOYY’s second ‘Experimental Collection’, completing the last installation of a BOYY flagship store in Milan, and working on a new brand identity for BOYY. “When you know what you want, and you want it bad enough, you’ll find a way to get it”, is a personal motto that she lives by.