While his roots are in the Montpellier region, in the south of France, Wilfrid Hocquet has enjoyed a rich culinary career across the globe, collecting Michelin stars everywhere from Monaco to Beverly Hills. Demonstrating huge potential from a young age – after he was introduced to the art of patisserie at his uncle’s bakery – Wilfrid found his calling as a chef at the age of 15 when he decided to enroll in culinary school. He now works his imaginative flair for soulful French cooking at Bangkok’s Blue by Alain Ducasse restaurant. In its first year of operation, Blue was awarded a one Michelin star rating, an accolade it has retained. Combining classic flavours with a modern twist, Chef Wilfrid is known for his ability to fuse premium French products and local delicacies into extraordinary “works of art on a plate”, utilising signature heritage ingredients such as Brittany langoustine, white asparagus, Brittany blue lobster, oysters, and gold caviar, in addition to coconuts, pomelos, and saffron.