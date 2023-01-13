return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Worawut “Flook” Ahchariyasripong

Worawut “Flook” Ahchariyasripong

MANAGING DIRECTOR, GEMORO COMPANY (A SUBSIDIARY OF GEMS PAVILION GROUP)

One of the founders of the esteemed jewellery brand Gems Pavilion, Worawut “Flook” Ahchariyasripong heads up all production aspects, as well as business development and investments. He studied Civil Engineering at Mahidol University, and Industrial Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in upstate New York. Along with his three elder siblings – sisters Janitha and Pranisa, and brother Piya – he has helped establish Gems Pavilion as Thailand’s leading fine jewellery brand

Next
READ MORE

Vorachan "Tip" Chirathivat

CO-FOUNDER, RAINTREE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Vorasit “Wan” Issara

CEO, CHARN ISSARA REIT MANAGEMENT CO LTD | MANAGING DIRECTOR, CHARN ISSARA RESIDENCE CO LTD, SRI PANWA MANAGEMENT CO LTD, AND ISSARA JUNFA CO LTD

Vorravit “Pui” Siripark

FOUNDER AND CEO, PURI CO LTD

Vrit Yongsakul

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR, BOAT LAGOON YACHTING CO LTD