One of the founders of the esteemed jewellery brand Gems Pavilion, Worawut “Flook” Ahchariyasripong heads up all production aspects, as well as business development and investments. He studied Civil Engineering at Mahidol University, and Industrial Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in upstate New York. Along with his three elder siblings – sisters Janitha and Pranisa, and brother Piya – he has helped establish Gems Pavilion as Thailand’s leading fine jewellery brand