Wutthiphon “Aum” Taworntawat

Aum counts among his qualifications a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (honours) from Chulalongkorn University, a Master’s degree of Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA, and a Master’s degree of Business Administration (MBA) with double majors in Finance and Operations & Information Management from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (USA). As Managing Director, he heads up all operations of UHG, a real estate development and management firm focusing on office buildings, hotels, and mixed-use developments in the Bangkok CBD. UHG is consistently tailoring properties that meet customers ever-changing needs and lifestyle aspirations. The company’s latest projects include a 250-key hotel by the Chao Phraya River (The Quarter Chao Phraya by UHG), and a mixed-use complex, Sukhumvit Hills, integrating Grade-A office spaces, retail space, and hotels. Both projects are set to open in December this year. Aum was awarded a J.P. Morgan Leadership Services Star, while working in Tokyo, and he is also a two-time champion of the Annual Snooker Open Tournament at the Royal Bangkok Sports Club (RBSC).