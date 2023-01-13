return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Wutthiphon “Aum” Taworntawat

Wutthiphon “Aum” Taworntawat

MANAGING DIRECTOR, UHG (URBAN HOSPITALITY GROUP)

Aum counts among his qualifications a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (honours) from Chulalongkorn University, a Master’s degree of Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA, and a Master’s degree of Business Administration (MBA) with double majors in Finance and Operations & Information Management from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (USA). As Managing Director, he heads up all operations of UHG, a real estate development and management firm focusing on office buildings, hotels, and mixed-use developments in the Bangkok CBD. UHG is consistently tailoring properties that meet customers ever-changing needs and lifestyle aspirations. The company’s latest projects include a 250-key hotel by the Chao Phraya River (The Quarter Chao Phraya by UHG), and a mixed-use complex, Sukhumvit Hills, integrating Grade-A office spaces, retail space, and hotels. Both projects are set to open in December this year. Aum was awarded a J.P. Morgan Leadership Services Star, while working in Tokyo, and he is also a two-time champion of the Annual Snooker Open Tournament at the Royal Bangkok Sports Club (RBSC).

Next
READ MORE

Tan Choon Hin

PRESIDENT AND CEO, UOB THAILAND

Tashinee “Ince” Somboonterdtana

DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR, MITSU CAMBODIA CO LTD

Thanisorn “Phet” Boonsoong

CEO, MANAGING DIRECTOR, FOUNDER, EASTERN SPECTRUM GROUP CO LTD | VICE PRESIDENT & CO-FOUNDER, HEMP AND CANNABIS INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION | EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & FOUNDER, FAIRPLAY STUDIOS CO LTD | DIRECTOR, CLOUD DEVELOPMENT SOLUTIONS PTE LTD (SINGAPORE) | DIRECTOR, EXPAT LEGAL CONSULTING CO LTD | DIRECTOR, THAI AVIATION MANAGEMENT CO LTD

Tharaphut "Saint" Kuhapremkit

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBEX HOLDING MANAGEMENT