Wutthiphum Jurangkool is the son of Sunsurn and Hatairatn Jurangkool of the Summit Group, an automotive parts empire. He excelled at his studies, and now has a law degree and an MBA under his belt. He also received a PhD in Education Policy Management and Leadership from Chulalongkorn University, completing his education with a top-of-class GPA. Wutthiphum then went on to join the family business. He currently holds several key executive positions within the Summit Group, including roles with Aira Capital, AIFUl Public Company Limited, Aspriration One Company Limited, AIRA Venture Capital Limited, and and SE-Education (SE-ED Bangkok). Most recently, Wutthiphum has been entrusted with the title of CEO at Nok Airlines Public Company Limited.