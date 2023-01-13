Wuttirak “Aey” Dechapongpun founded G.A.A. Enterprise – a leading supplier of strategic safety and defense goods to the Thai government – along with his wife, Sorada “May”, in 2011. Since then, the company has built up a reputation of global repute, importing and supplying products such as tactical gear, rescue equipment, cameras, anti-riot equipment, mine clearance robots, aircraft, guns, boats, parachutes, coordinating helicopters for rescue missions, and many other necessities the army and/or police force may need. Most of their suppliers are European, American or Korean, although Aey revealed to Prestige that they have recently also acquired a local supplier. The stylish couple, who are parents to a young son, are passionate about luxury pursuits such as supercars, watches, and high jewellery, while their palatial home on the outskirts of Bangkok is testament to another of their shared passions: all things Japanese.