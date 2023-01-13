return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Yarnikar “Kear” Thienthong

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COPPER METAL CO LTD

Raised in a Thai-Chinese home by entrepreneurial and business-minded parents, Yarnikar “Kear” Thienthong went to boarding school in the UK at the age of 13. She then went on to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems with Business Management from the University of Westminster (UK). On her return to Thailand, Kear launched her own company, and also assisted her father in his copper smelting plant, where she now holds the position of Managing Director. She believes in the importance of a work-life balance, and enjoys a game of tennis or a round of golf when time permits. She’s currently working on a hotel and land development project, which will see the realisation of a lifelong dream.

