Bangkok-based Yashovardhan “Yash” Lohia is the Chairman of the ESG Council at Indorama Ventures PCL (IVL), a global sustainable chemical company, with more than 140 operating sites in 35 countries. He was recently inducted into The Forum of Young Global Leaders, an initiative of the World Economic Forum (Class of 2022). Yash’s career at IVL started in the packaging division, where he was trained in various business functions and segments before moving on to the fibres business, where he grew the business across Asia, Europe, and the United States. Yash was then appointed as an Executive Director on IVL’s Board of Directors, and he currently sits on the Sustainability and Risk Management Committee. Born in New Delhi, he is the eldest son of Aloke Lohia, the Founder and Group CEO of IVL. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Business Management from Warwick Business School in Warwickshire (UK), and is married to Saanjali Lohia.