Born in Nanjing, Yinhua Qiu left China at the age of 17 to study in France, where she went on to obtain a Master’s degree in Financial Analytical Engineering. She then worked for Accor, the French multinational hospitality company, before ending up with BNP Paribas bank as a financial controller. And while corporate finance was her primary domain, she had – by the time she was 24 – also opened the first of two highly acclaimed Chinese restaurants in Paris. That bold move led to the founding of France L’Arôme Group, which now has under its umbrella restaurants in Paris, China, and even Thailand. Currently, Yinhua resides full-time in Phuket, where she has proudly watched L’Arôme By The Sea – which opened in early 2021, in a beautiful beachfront location just north of Patong – become one of the island’s most raved about fine dining spots. The year 2021 also saw the opening of L’Arôme In The Sky, a restaurant and lounge located on the 50th floor of the Golden Eagle World Hotel G in Nanjing (the world’s highest three-tower building), while November 2022 witnessed Yinhua and her team open Bon Tapas, their second Phuket-based restaurant.