As an entrepreneur and a foodie empowered by tech, Yod Chinsupakul set up Wongnai in 2010 to help fellow food lovers find the perfect meal. Ten years later, it merged with LINE MAN to bring delicious food and all-round lifestyle services to consumers’ doorsteps nationwide. This year, Yod and his team steered LINE MAN Wongnai into the country’s tech unicorn club after achieving US$265 million in a Series-B funding round that values the company at over US$1 billion. The latest investment marks a new chapter for LINE MAN Wongnai as a “national champion” that impacts millions of stakeholders. Putting business aside, Yod enjoys food, cooking, and football, and as a husband and a father of three kids, he always finds the healthy way to blend both professional and personal responsibilities. He received his MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California in 2010, and he also received a Bachelor’s in Computer Engineering from Chulalongkorn University.