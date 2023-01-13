Yosathep Singhsachathet holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Ohio, and as the Chief Business Officer of Jaspal Company Limited he founded LYN, which has become Asia’s leading fashion accessories brand. He is in charge of various brands created and managed by the company in the Thai market, including LYN, Lyn Around, Jelly Bunny, Quinn, and Lyn Beauty, as well as world renowned brands the company imports and distributes in Thailand, such as Fred Perry, Melissa, Shoebar, ASICS, and Diesel. In addition to these responsibilities, he is also the man behind the company’s successful expansion of all brands over 67 stores under the Jaspal Umbrella in Southeast Asia, especially in Vietnam and Cambodia. Yosathep is an avid watch collector, while another of his favourite pursuits is alternative investment.