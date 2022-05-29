A 39m Benetti Yacht, once owned by David Bowie, is now up for sale

While his early days as a wildly outrageous glam rock superstar will always remain the iconic image of David Bowie, he was, especially in his later years, a man of refined and impeccable taste – and that included his taste in yachts.

Brett Morgen’s Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival

It was on January 10, 2016, that the iconic English rock star David Bowie passed away, in his Lafayette Street home in New York City, just 2 days after his 69th birthday (he been suffering with liver cancer for the previous 18 months). But to this day his legacy lives on, and just a short while ago, at the Cannes Film Festival, Brett Morgen’s Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream had its world premiere as part of the Cannes Midnight Screenings section. The film, it is said, does “supreme justice” to Bowie, presenting all sides of his life as an artist. Not only was he a legendary figure in the world of popular music, but he also was known for his painting, video, writing, dance, and acting roles in film and theater.

El Caran, photo by Fraser Yachts

What some people may not know, however, is that Bowie was also once the proud owner of a super luxe 128-foot (39.08 metre) yacht. Built back in 1977 by Benetti – the Italian shipbuilding and boat building company (founded in 1873) now owned by Azimut – this sleek ocean cruiser was originally christened Deneb Star, although it now goes by the name of El Caran. Either way, it was once the property of Ziggy Stardust himself, and if you’ve ever wanted to bask in the reflected glory of a true rock god superstar, this mighty vessel has just been listed for sale for just over US$5 million (or €4,850,000 with VAT paid) by Giulio Riggio at Fraser Yacht’s office in Palma.

Photo by Fraser Yachts

Since David Bowie was known to have impeccable taste – whether it be art or fashion or real estate – the boat is, not surprisingly, a beaut. However, it is over 40 years old, so it’s hardly surprising that it’s been through a fair number of “ch-ch-ch-ch-changes!”.

It was treated to a meticulous refit in 2020, including a fresh paint job and the installation of a new teak deck. The interior, meanwhile, was revamped by Simona Lamboglia Architecture and Interior Design, and now sports plenty of pop art and hot-pink accents that playfully contrast with the traditional fixtures and elegant mahogany wood panelling.

Photo by Fraser Yachts

The spacious layout boasts six sumptuous staterooms – with room for up to 12 guests – that each come with televisions, DVD players, and en suite bathrooms with bathtubs. There’s also five crew cabins able to accommodate up to seven crew. The boat is equipped with twin 824 hp MTU engines, for a top speed of 12 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. Her current range is 3,800 nautical miles, and she’s been newly fitted with stabilisers for added passenger comfort when out at sea.

Photo by Fraser Yachts

Constructed in steel and aluminum – to RINA class specifications – the decks offer ample space for alfresco dining and entertaining, with panoramic views of the ocean from the upper deck. And for a bit of high seas relaxation, the elongated “canoe stern” is home to sun beds and loungers.

Photo by Fraser Yachts

But what remains aboard of the great man himself? Well, telltale signs of Bowie’s love of art are still visible in certain interior elements, including the eye-popping painting that hangs over the dining table, and a lot of the retro-inspired furniture in the guest cabins. Then of course there’s the walls themselves, which if they could talk would surely have a few tall tales to tell.

Photo by Fraser Yachts

True fans of David Bowie know that the singer had an acute fear of flying, so this yacht, which he owned throughout the 1980s, was often used to travel across the seas, from country to county, when he was out touring. It’s reported that when he finally overcame his fear of flying he sold the yacht – in the late 80s – and since that time it has had two different owners.

NOTE: For yacht enthusiasts who find themselves in Thailand’s seaside resort town of Pattaya this month, the Thailand Yacht Show is being held at the Ocean Marina from June 9-12. With over 50 yachts, and 100 brands on display, visitors will be spoilt for choice during this exciting four-day event.