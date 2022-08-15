A glimpse inside Alexander Lamont’s new Bangkok Gallery at Warehouse 30

For Alexander Lamont, the Bangkok-based, British designer’s new Gallery acts a love letter to his first visits to Bangkok, where he was filled with a great sense of the city’s history, beauty, and vibrant energy. Having established his brand 21 years ago, the tranquil space, adjacent to the landmark Chao Phraya River, is the perfect location for visitors to browse his furniture, lighting collections, art, and handcrafted gifts and accessories.

When recounting his life experiences, Alexander has been candid about his appreciation of the city’s Old Town. It is the area in which he got married, where he and his family would often enjoy walks, and where he would always take visitors when they came to stay with him. His Gallery embodies his vision for merging both Western and Eastern artisanship as it is located within a traditional shophouse structure.

Inside, the entrance level has been curated for visitors looking for gifts, personal goods, and decorative objects. Signature pieces from his Bangkok Studio are also on display, each meticulously made by hand, and featuring the craftsmanship and precious natural materials that has made his brand a celebrated one. Upstairs, one can find furniture, lighting, wall art and wall panels on show, ideal for homeowners, interior designers, and architects looking for contemporary pieces.

The Bangkok Gallery is a part of the Warehouse 30 project located by the riverside, which houses century-old warehouses, each brought to life by new concepts and exciting initiatives. Over the years, Warehouse 30 has become a significant part of Bangkok’s Creative District and is home to some of the city’s most renowned art galleries, as well as the Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC).

Last month, to usher in the opening of the Gallery, the team held a workshop exploring ‘Scent and the Power of the Senses’ at the Sunday Salon. Hosted by French perfumer, Mathieu Delabrewill, guests were led on a journey of discovering how scents can be used to enhance our interiors and personal daily rituals. This included sampling scent palettes, preparing their own infuser oils, and so forth. This event was one of a series of events that will be hosted a the Gallery’s Sunday Salon for those who enjoy the finer things in life.

The Bangkok Gallery is open every Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm.

For more information and to stay updated on events, visit www.alexanderlamont.com