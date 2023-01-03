A Look at petit h’s Colourful Stop-Over in Bangkok

An homage to sustainability – with objects made from left-over materials discarded by other Hermès métiers – petit h filled the two-storey Hermès boutique at Iconsiam with beautiful upcycled creations that draw inspiration from colourful temple fairs.

The story goes that, as a little girl in the 1960s, exploring the Hermès workshops, the great-great-great- granddaughter of founder Thierry Hermès, Pascale Mussard, was strictly forbidden to touch the works-in-progress in the workshops. She was, however, allowed to play with the scraps that found their way onto the atelier floors. And so, it is believed, the concept for petit h was first conceived. Pascale went on to establish Hermès’ luxury upcycling arm in 2010 which, since 2018, has been in the hands of Artistic Director Godefroy de Virieu.

Using these materials that other Hermès métiers have not used, petit h invents unique objects – from accessories and home décor items to clothing, jewellery, and even furniture – that proclaim loud and clear the creative detours they have been destined to take, all the while balancing creativity, sustainability, tradition, and a healthy dose of playfulness.

Taking a design cue from colourful Thai temple fairs, petit h truly embraced the spirit of traditional Thai festivals with a joyful display of must-have objects from November 18 until December 11 at Hermès’ two-storey Iconsiam boutique – echoing the collection’s nomadic and eclectic spirit. Carts raised on coloured bricks, made from recycled materials, and topped with silk scarf parasols and linked by cheerful fairy lights, echoed the petit h workshop and its materials store, from which the objects are derived. Thai artist Suntur was called upon to reinterpret the temple fair concept with his iconic minimalist style.

Notably, “petit h” is written in lower case – a promise in itself. A promise of free and playful creation, yet one that is still anchored in the heart of the house of Hermès. At petit h, creation wanders off the beaten track. Creation takes place in reverse, because work here does not start with a preconceived idea or grand design, but with materials such as leather, silk, crystal, and porcelain for which the other métiers have no further use. Then the craftsmen, artists, and designers work in tandem to invent objects – confident of success, despite the technical challenges that will inevitably arise. Combining, adjusting, and assembling disparate things, marrying forms and materials that are far from self-evident together or even individually, represents the spirit of petit h.

The petit h workshop gives life and meaning to unique, hybrid objects whose aesthetics and function are faithful to Hermès’ spirit of ingenuity, high-quality materials, and exceptional know-how. Its creations are as surprising as they are fun.

By nature of their design and manufacturing, all the objects exist in only small quantities – in some cases even as a once-off. In short, petit h gives a new life to materials that have been cast aside – in a triumphant way that’s truly an ode to ingenious creativity and design.

