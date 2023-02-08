American Express Enhances Platinum Card Benefits in Thailand

American Express is introducing new lifestyle benefits to its Platinum Card to add value for its Cardmembers whose lifestyles have continued to change, especially in their desire for premium experiences.

Speaking about these value additions, Prom Sirisant, Vice President and Thailand Country Manager of American Express said: “As our customers emerge out of the pandemic, there is pent-up demand for premium experiences both locally and overseas. Our Card is designed to be their trusted companion, matching their evolving lifestyles. With the new benefits, we’re excited to bring enhanced value to them as they increase their social activities with friends and enjoy holidays with their loved ones.”

While the annual fee remains unchanged, the total value of all the Card benefits will add up to over three times this amount. Below are a few examples:

Dining Credits Worth 14,000 Baht

As a new benefit, Cardmembers will receive 14,000 baht in dining credits, 7,000 baht for use at local restaurants and 7,000 baht for use overseas. Cardmembers can choose from over 1,400 restaurants in Thailand and overseas, and examples of participating restaurants in the kingdom include Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants Blue Elephant, Sühring, and Paste.

More Hotels, Bars and Restaurants Join the Platinum 1-for-1 Partner Programme

Five new additions have joined the Platinum 1-for-1 Programme, an existing benefit that adds complimentary offers for hotel stays, dining, spas, and car rentals. One new partner is Stella Bar at the Capella Bangkok, where Cardmembers can enjoy a complimentary drink for every drink purchased during Platinum Hours up to three times per visit.

Two new properties joining the Platinum 1-for-1 Hotels and Resorts include Capella Bangkok and The Standard, Maldives. Through this programme, Cardmembers can enjoy one complimentary night for each night booked.

The Platinum 1-for-1 Programme can also be used for Sunday brunches and special menus across several resorts, with new additions including Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town and Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa where two customers can dine for the price of one. Cardmembers should also note there is no limit to the use of the Platinum 1-for-1.

Beyond these new benefits, Cardmembers can continue enjoying existing Platinum Card Member benefits, such as:

A complimentary night stay at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

5X Rewards on overseas spending

Unlimited complimentary roundtrip limousine rides to Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport for overseas trips booked with participating partners through the American Express Platinum Travel Service

Unlimited complimentary access to 1,300 airport lounges under the Global Lounge Collection

Travel insurance coverage of up to 25 million baht

Platinum Dining that provides up to 30% in savings as well as other complimentary offers at more than 50 fine dining restaurants across Thailand

To conclude the announcement, Prom explained: “We are committed to being the best partners to our Cardmembers by providing the best customer service, experiences, and value to them always.”