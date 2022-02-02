10 Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix and HBO Go in February 2022

What are you streaming tonight? Here are ten television shows and movies to watch on Netflix Thailand and HBO Go this February 2022.
In this monthly column, we compile a list of ten television shows, movies, and documentaries releasing on Netflix and HBO Go. Our objective is to provide insight into the most interesting latest releases, and also provide recommendations on what to keep a lookout for throughout the month. Here’s what we’re streaming this February 2022.
10 new shows and movies on Netflix and HBO Go This February 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
Love true crime? Love payback? Love women teaming up? Get ready to be real pissed at the wealthy, jet-setting conman who tricked women out of millions of dollars by wooing them online. The women plan for payback, and we’re excited.
American science fiction drama television series Raised by Wolves is back with a second season. Season one was about two androids tasked with raising human children on an untouched, mysterious planet. Season two is about the unusual family attempting to join a human colony of atheists, only to face fresh challenges.
Ready for some sweetness? The second season of Sweet Magnolias releases in a couple of days. Expect more of the same lifelong friendships, day-to-day struggles, and newfound romance from season two of this feel-good book adaptation series.
Kimi tells the tale of an agoraphobic tech worker who stumbles across evidence tied to a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review. The protagonist realises that in order for justice to be served, she must face her fear and leave the apartment.
If you’re in search of some romance for the month of love, mark your calendar for 11 February 2022. Post its success from the debut season, season two of Love is Blind features a new set of singles that attempt to fall in love without ever seeing each other’s faces. Will emotional connection conquer physical attraction? Watch to find out.
No short people problems here. Netflix’s 2019 original Tall Girl returns with a sequel, Tall Girl 2. Expect to see Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter, and more cast favourites in this rom-com sequel.
This upcoming French science-fiction comedy movie seems peculiar yet riveting. It’s 2045, and humans have ceded most tasks to artificial intelligence. Robots stage a coup and the household robots protectively lock in the suburbanites. We’ve got humans as protagonists, robots as antagonists, and we’re excited for this one.
Anna Delvey convinces New York’s elite that she was a German heiress. Does this make her an audacious entrepreneur or a con artist? A journalist investigates the story of Anna in this upcoming limited series. Brought to you by Shonda Rhimes, the creator behind Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and more.
Based on the 2021 series of the same name, Anne+: The Film follows the story of a queer 20-something writer navigating her way through life in Amsterdam. Anne is under pressure to finish her novel and move to Montreal to be with the love of her life.
The Breakfast Club meets Elite. A brain, an athlete, a princess, a criminal, and a ‘basket case’ walk into detention. Five walk into detention, only four come out alive. The four are questioned and are suspects for murder. It’s a classic case of whodunit. One of Us Is Lying is based on the best-selling novel of the same name.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.