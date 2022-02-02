10 Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix and HBO Go in February 2022

What are you streaming tonight? Here are ten television shows and movies to watch on Netflix Thailand and HBO Go this February 2022.

In this monthly column, we compile a list of ten television shows, movies, and documentaries releasing on Netflix and HBO Go. Our objective is to provide insight into the most interesting latest releases, and also provide recommendations on what to keep a lookout for throughout the month. Here’s what we’re streaming this February 2022.

10 new shows and movies on Netflix and HBO Go This February 2022