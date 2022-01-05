10 Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix and HBO Go in January 2022

What are you streaming tonight? Here are ten television shows and movies to watch on Netflix Thailand and HBO Go this January 2022.
In this monthly column, we compile a list of ten television shows, movies, and documentaries releasing on Netflix Thailand and HBO Go. Our objective is to provide insight into the most interesting latest releases, and also provide recommendations on what to keep a lookout for throughout the month. Here’s what we’re streaming this January 2022.
10 Shows and Movies on Netflix and HBO Go to Stream in January 2022
Euphoric news. Finally, we’re blessed with more Zendaya content. Award-winning American drama series Euphoria is back with its second season this January 2022. Watch to see what the group of high school students get up to in the town of East Highland this season.
Dark comedy tickles your fancy like no other genre? This is right up your alley. World-famous televangelist family the Gemstones are back to entertain us. In this second season, the Gemstones are dealing with threats from outsiders with a vendetta to destroy them. Will they manage to keep their empire together? Watch to find out.
Third on the list is an Indonesian film. Photocopier first screened at the Busan International Film Festival 2021 back in October 2021. In this crime mystery drama film, a student teams up with a photocopy worker to piece together the events that changed the course of her life.
Netflix welcomes more Asian thriller content on 13 January 2022. If investigative shows pique your interest, this is a must-watch for you. A dedicated journalist pursues the truth behind a government corruption scandal while battling powerful enemies attempting to neutralise her reporting. The Journalist is a series adaptation of the 2019 Japanese movie with the same name.
Another show to keep an eye out for releasing on the same day is Peacemaker. DC Comics character Peacemaker is getting his very own show. With his first appearance in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, played by John Cena, gets to share his own backstory in this MAX Original series. If you’re a sucker for superhero content, this is a must-watch.
British black comedy-drama After Life returns for its third and final season this January 2022. If you haven’t watched the previous seasons, the show follows the story of how Tony’s wife’s death leads to the transformation of his nice-guy persona into an impulsive, devil-may-care attitude. In this upcoming season, although he is no longer as aggressively grouchy, he continues to struggle to fill the void left by his late wife.
We hate it but we can’t stop watching it. Trashy reality shows are always fun to binge on. Brace yourselves for the soon-to-release part three of Too Hot to Handle. Sometimes too annoying to handle, expect more of the same Lana charm, stupid decisions, newfound romance, and, of course, lots and lots of drama.
With the second season-ending with Melanie’s death, and a showdown between Wilford and Andre Layton, we are more than ready for season three. In the upcoming season, Wilford continues to be in a constant state of hot pursuit, fuelled by fury and revenge, while Layton continues his search for liveable conditions. The first episode releases on 25 January 2022, followed by a new episode every week.
If documentaries are more your thing, mark your calendar for 25 January 2022. In this limited docuseries, world-famous Brazilian professional footballer Neymar shares the highs and lows of his career as an athlete and his personal life.
Love period dramas? Add this to your list of things to watch this month. This upcoming HBO original historical drama series is the product of Julian Fellowes, creator of Downtown Abbey. As the name suggests, the show is set in 1882 during the American Gilded Age and revolves around a young woman’s life following the death of her father.