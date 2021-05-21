Over the last decade, we have witnessed a phenomenal rise in the popularity of Korean dramas. Tight scripts, powerful performances and solid direction backed by big-budget productions have contributed to making K-dramas one of South Korea‘s most significant cultural exports.

From gritty zombie period series, political dramas to light-hearted romcoms, there is no genre that hasn’t been covered. One after the other, Korean shows are continuously proving their excellence on the world stage. And thanks to Netflix, we now have access to many of these K-dramas and here’s a list of some of the best ones that you can stream now.

(All Image Credits: Netflix)