The minimalist trends we see all over our social media feeds have – stronger than ever before– glided up through the roof and set a new culture for all-thing merchandise. From product packaging to minimalist kitchen decorating with a simple style in art, it has become clear that the food-is-ready part is no longer the only Instagram-worthy material we place our satisfaction on, but it’s also the cooking-experience bit that is noted as equally as intriguing.

From your first cup of morning coffee to your healthy dinner cookout, this round-up of 5 luxury and minimalist electronic equipment will walk you through from day to night, from breakfast to supper and from efficacy to design – to create a kitchen of your dream.

Coffee Machine Lelit Bianca by Minimex

Mornings can now feel a little bit redundant along with a daily confusion as to a famous what-day-is-it-today problem, but only if one walks in to find an eye-catching, stainless-steel coffee machine, Lelit Bianca, right on a coffee bar looking rather sleek – wouldn’t that give you the kind of excitement to start your day in the slightest? This espresso machine comes with a LCC (Lelit Control Centre) system for setting the water temperature for making your coffee, steam temperature, as well as pre-infusion time. With the polished stainless-steel body, coffee pot and steam boiler, the durability of this minimalist kitchen delight is an investment you will be proud for a life time.

Shop it here.

Toaster by Smeg

After a sip or two of your homemade warm – or iced – morning coffee at your favourite luxury table, running out of breakfast ideas can sometimes be the next thing you think about. But, with this two-slice toaster from Smeg that comes with a stylish pastel hue and design – perfect for your minimalist kitchen – its prevailing functionality will make the whole making breakfast thing a lot more satisfying. With its 3 special automatic functions, namely the Defrost function that warms frozen bread making it soft and fresh like coming straight out of the oven, the Reheat function that warms your bread without burning it and finally, the Bagel function which warms your bread one-sidedly. Whatever function you choose, any quick-and-easy breakfast bread recipes would definitely make the don’t-know-what-to-eat thing a little less fussy.

Shop it here.

AirFry Oven by Teka

Now for your lunch cooking sessions, try this new Teka AirFry oven that is claimed to generate crispy and healthy results with its new AirFry function. Whether it’s a bag of frozen or pre-cooked snacks like chips or vegetable sticks, all can be prepared – without oil – in just a few steps by using the AirFry function from the oven panel. The oven also comes with an enamelled FryMaster box tray that allows you to cook the food without having to turn it over. Moreover, the SurroundTemp technology as well guarantees that the temperature of the cooking remains stable and uniform throughout.

Shop it here.

Atlas 150 Pasta Making Machine by Marcato

Imported right from the country of Italy, this Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Making Machine is designed to elevate your pasta rolling and cutting experience to the next level of at-home culinary art. Whatever it is that you have been craving to make for your dinner cookout, this thirteen-in-one pasta machine is your next kitchen accessory you never knew you needed.

Shop it here.

Table Top Cooker by Mex

Finally, this minimal-designed, electric induction stove with black ceramic mirror is equipped with 9 adjustable heat levels – with a touch control system – along with a detection system on the base. It is incredibly easy to use and perfect for an on-table Shabu buffet – an ultimate reward to congratulate the little things in life after a long day, at home.

Shop it here.