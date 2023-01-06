Is your coffee table looking a little empty? Or do you want new books on it to freshen things up for the new year? We have a list of books that are great reads and can give your coffee table new life.

A good coffee table book shouldn’t just be for display. It should serve as a great conversation starter whenever you host parties and also show off your interests and personality. Don’t really have company over? Your coffee table book should be worthy enough for you to pick up to at least peruse in the quiet mornings at the start of your day while you sip on your coffee or tea. And yes, of course, it should also look gorgeous.

If you find yourself wanting to get started on buying some books for your rather drab, empty, and possibly coffee circle-stained table, or you just want to buy some new ones, this is a list of books you should consider adding to your morning drink countertop. Interior design, cars, or musicals—spice up your coffee table with these picks.

Fashion, food, cars, and musicals: here are 6 books you need on your coffee table

For the design lover: AD at 100: A Century of Style

There are days when I would just head over to the Architectural Digest YouTube page and spend hours just watching their videos. All the properties they feature there are mesmerising, so it’s a no-brainer to make space on your coffee table for the book that celebrates its 100th anniversary. The book chronicles the publication’s humble beginnings in 1920 when it solely covered the gorgeous houses in California and how it championed the iconic architects that originated from that state. The book features numerous stunning architectures that it has featured over the past century, which may also give you a bit of inspiration for your next home project.

For the fashion lover: Chanel: The Impossible Collection

Published by luxury lifestyle company Assouline, this book is described as a “literary museum exhibition”, and rightfully so. Its 232 pages house 100 of the fashion house’s iconic looks from Gabrielle Chanel’s original designs to Karl Lagerfeld’s more modern and sometimes irreverent take. True to Assouline’s standards, the book is handbound and aesthetically beautiful, its minimalist black-and-white exterior shell design giving off a quiet elegance while housing the actual book that features some of the most luxurious designs in the fashion world.

For the globetrotter: Destinations of a Lifetime: 225 of the World’s Most Amazing Places

When it comes to travel destinations around the world, there’s no better source than National Geographic. This book compiles stunning photos from National Geographic’s own photographers featuring some of the world’s must-visit locations, both natural and man-made. Travel to neon-lit cityscapes, sandy beaches, dense rainforests, and high cliffs all from the comfort of your lounging chair or couch while nursing a cuppa.

For the foodie: Mixtape Potluck

When you think of food, you don’t really think of Questlove, the Tonight Show and Roots drummer, which is why this is such an intriguing book and a great conversation starter when company is around. The prolific musician actually has a long-running interest in food, which he taps into in this book where he imagines hosting the potluck to end all potlucks. He gathers a who’s who list of guests and asks them to share their recipes, some of which include Zooey Deschanel’s bok choy and cucumber salad, Natalie Portman’s Greek spinach pie, and Shep Gordon’s Maui onion and ginger soup. It’s definitely a great addition to your coffee table, an interesting read, and who knows? It might inspire you to also get in the kitchen to try out some of the recipes yourself.

For the motorhead: Restomods

The classics never grow old—well, in a manner of speaking. If you’re a lover of vintage cars that have been restored and fitted with modern parts, then this book is definitely a must-have. Published by Waft, a publisher that has released numerous books on cars, Restomods’ pages are filled with beautiful typography and captivating images of numerous restored automobiles flying down roads. Additionally, the text also expounds on the story of each car.

For the theatre geek: Hamilton: The Revolution

As a musical theatre fan and as someone who has this very book on my coffee table, it would be a mistake not to have it on the list. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit became an instant classic when it first opened and it’s been going strong ever since with multiple productions all over the world. The book, dubbed “The Hamiltome” by fans, gives details on the production of the show, from the writing and arrangement of the songs to the set design and choreography. The design of the book is also gorgeous, its frayed pages and grand-looking spine making it seem like a book straight out of the 1800s.

