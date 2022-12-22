A Bangkok Art Biennale 2022 Guided Tour with Chomwan Weeraworawit

As one of the chief curators of the 2022 edition of the Bangkok Art Biennale, Dr. Chomwan Weeraworawit is the perfect person to give Prestige readers a personal guided tour through the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, where an incredible array of evocative and intriguing art is on display.

Dr. Chomwan Weeraworawit, one of BAB 2022’s chief curators

The third edition of the Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) is still in full swing, with standout exhibits at multiple venues around the city (the event continues until February 23, 2023). One of the primary display venues is the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC), which is where I met with Dr. Chomwan Weeraworawit, one of the 2022 biennale’s chief curators.

Although born in Bangkok, Chomwan moved around quite a bit as a child, as her father was then working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At 14 she was sent to boarding school in England, and while she admits she really wanted to be a painter, she eventually ended up in law school. It was in Paris that she completed her Master’s in French and European law, but her artistic leanings remained strong. In fact, she was all set to go to Parsons, to do fashion design, when a British Council scholarship took her back to the UK – where she got her PhD in law with a thesis entitled ‘Intellectual Property in the Textiles Industry in Developing Countries’.

“I knew I didn’t want to be a lawyer,” she confides, “but I always knew that the tools that a law degree would give me would be very useful.”

Dr. Chomwan Weeraworawit (left) with artist Tom Sachs (middle) and Dr. Apinan Poshyananda, the Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Bangkok Art Biennale

Returning to her homeland, she worked for a time with a large TV network in Thailand, but her artistic bent drew her more towards the country’s burgeoning independent film scene. She was introduced to director Apichatpong Weerasethakul just before his film Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives won the Palme d’or at Cannes, and two years later, in 2012, she co-founded a film festival called ‘Film on the Rocks Yao Noi’ (staged on the island of Koh Yao Noi), which Apichatpong co-curated with the actress Tilda Swinton.

“I started my own kind of creative studio consultancy, and I’ve often been working with the artists who came to my festival,” says the now 41-year-old, adding that ‘Film on the Rocks Yao Noi’ was when she first invited acclaimed American artist and sculptor Tom Sachs to Thailand; one of the many high-profile artists she, as a first-time official BAB curator, also secured for this year’s event. In total, Chomwan worked with seven international artists for BAB 2022 – three of whom have pieces on display at the BACC – but during our Thursday afternoon tour we also to a look at some Thai artists she herself considers particularly intriguing.

Solar powered curry cooking pots by Rirkrit Tiravanija Studio

OK, tell us about this first exhibit, which takes up a large portion of the 9th floor.

So we’re looking at a room which features a temporary exhibit by ART for AIR, a collective out of Chiang Mai, started by Kamin Lertchaiprasert, which sheds light on the problem of the air that we breathe. But what I wanted to focus on is a work by Rirkrit Tiravanija Studio which shows the importance of working with the elements, in this case using sunlight to cook. I think it’s really interesting where you have old enamel curry pots, and these sort of giant modern sun reflectors, which on a sunny day should be able to warm up your curry. On the opening day of the biennale these were outdoors, and there was this communal lunch where everyone was welcome to come and eat curry. And it was amazing! Rirkrit is well-known for his work as a contemporary and conceptual artist, but he’s also an amazing cook.

Chomwan photographed wearing the brand that she runs with her husband, Philip Huang

By the way, I quite like your outfit. Can you tell us about it?

I’m wearing the brand that I have with my husband, Philip Huang. We work in Sakon Nakhon, in the northeast of Thailand, together with local village textile artisans. Our designs draw on colours from the land. This is hand-dyed cotton. It’s mango, on top of indigo, and that’s what makes the green shade. The top is actually from a collaboration we did with Shone Puipia, artist Pinaree Sanpitak’s son, who’s an amazing fashion designer.

‘The Standard’, a limited-time performance art piece from Pitchapa Wangprasertkul

Moving on, we’re now on the 8th floor and looking at a young lady inside a glass case, fitted with a grated metal top. What’s your take on this one?

This piece is called ‘The Standard’, and what the artist, Pitchapa Wangprasertkul, is talking about and what she’s demonstrating is, you know, the “standard” working day. Our having to conform to living standards in a city is not so different from living and working in a box. Confined to, sort of… a cage.

“Just watching her in there, working on her laptop – she’s probably writing a thesis or something – she’s in that space almost like an animal,” Chomwan remarks

I think it’s really fascinating that she’s here at the BACC because, at 23, she’s actually one of the youngest artists in BAB 2022. And just watching her in there, working on her laptop – she’s probably writing a thesis or something – she’s in that space almost like an animal. And when her performance finishes, at the end of November [2022], she’ll have been like this from 10am to 7pm, every Tuesday to Friday. She actually came about finding performance art as her practice by working with Marina Abramović as a volunteer in the first BAB, back in 2018. Incidentally, Marina Abramović is going to be here in person at the BAB in January [2023].

Is there a lot of performance art at this year’s biennale?

Yes, and there’s several different forms as well, throughout the 12 venues. And many of the pieces are kind of immersive and interactive. The idea is for people to come in and make up their own minds sometimes about what it all means. Of course, we also have BAB staff on hand who can explain, and I just overheard a lady asking one of them “what’s she doing?” So, the interest is there.

Curated “room” display from Udomsak Krisanamis, a Thai artist based in Chiang Mai

Moving to the 7th floor we’re now looking at the work of a more established Thai artist, correct?

Yes. This is a “room” by the artist Udomsak Krisanamis, who’s based in Chiang Mai. It was Jirat Ratthawongjirakul [another BAB curator] who worked with him on this, but Udomsak is a friend, and a collaborator of mine and my husband’s, as we did some T-shirts with him a couple of years back. He’s an artist who really takes all the things that he loves, and somehow applies it to his practice. And while I didn’t work with him on this show, a lot of what he does really speaks to me with this idea of art being part of your life, but also this gray area of, you know, what form can artistic expression take? You can really see it here that he loves golf, he loves film, he loves music, and he’s someone whose art and life kind of merge into each other. What’s wonderful here is he’s got his phenomenal paintings, that are highly coveted all over the world, but he’s also set up an egg painting station, and visitors are welcome to come and have this interaction. Also interesting are his two ping pong tables, set up in the space around the corner. He loves ping pong.

Artwork from Udomsak Krisanamis, an an egg-painting station of the right

Before we get to that, tell us about the work directly in front of Udomsak’s display, which you curated.

It’s a piece by artist Timur Si-Qin, who is of Mongolian and German descent and lives in Berlin and New York. It’s called ‘The Oracle of the Ashes of Plants’, and Timur is another artist who really takes his environment and brings it into his practice. It’s a 3D scan of a fallen tree that he found while hiking in Romania. It’s a really old tree, which has gone through probably so many civilizations, and also endured what we’ve done to the environment around it. So Timur wanted to capture the tree forever. But in this different age, the digital one, new question arise: Is it a relic? Is it an altar? Is it a thing for worship, because this tree was right outside a neolithic temple. He kind of interrogates that relationship we have with nature and spirituality. And what we see on the wraparound screens behind the tree are images of the forested area where it was found.

‘The Oracle of the Ashes of Plants’, by artist Timur Si-Qin

We’re now in the ping pong room, but can you first remark on the beautiful wall mural that dominates this space?

It’s by Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, a Thai-Indonesian artist [born in USA] who’s probably most well-known for her March 2021 Time Magazine cover (accompanying a story on Anti-Asian violence and hate crimes). It’s been really important to have her as part of the biennale because there’s a message she wants to convey, and that’s ‘Healing is Always Possible’. The mural really welcomes you in with the colours and the images and with the flowers. There’s so many levels at which we can provide an entry point for people to come in to experience art, and I think Amanda offers that olive branch; for us to understand that we can all be part of this community, because I think that’s what the biennale is for.

Large sacel mural by Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, a Thai-Indonesian artist

On a more serious note, there’s also a piece here by an African-American artist that you said you “fought really hard for”. Can you tell us about it?

Arthur Jafa is an American artist and what we have here is a video called ‘Love is the Message, The Message is Death’. For me, it’s so important to have this seven-minute piece to show Black lives, Black existence, and the Black condition in America. And what AJ does is really immerse us into the Black American experience to enable a kind of understanding, empathy even. I find there to be a parallel to Southeast Asia, and to Thailand, where some voices are not necessarily heard… but must be. Working with my artists I have always been interested in that space in-between. So, whether it’s a different voice, a different narrative, or a different form, simply questioning the reality that we make for ourselves creates either chaos or calm.

Chomwan brushes up on her ping pong skills

Which nicely brings us to Udomsak’s pair of ping pong tables…

(laughs) Yeah, you’re actually invited to play ping pong, but some may say ‘how is that art?’ I mean, it’s in the framework of art, because we’re in a museum, in a biennale, but does that automatically deem this an ‘art piece’? That’s the question which is really prevalent always in Udomsak’s work. It questions reality.