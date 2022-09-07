A Closer Look at the Aikon #tide Benzilla from Maurice Lacroix

Thai street artist Benzilla recently teamed up with Maurice Lacroix to create the eye-popping Aikon #tide Benzilla special edition timepiece. In conversation with Prestige, the artist reveals how this unique partnership came about, and how it coincided with the opening of the watchmaker’s brand-new Bangkok boutique

The Aikon #tide Benzilla, a precision quartz movement timepiece

Those familiar with Maurice Lacroix, the Swiss luxury watchmaker based in Jura and headquartered in Zürich, know that the brand is famous for both its technical achievements and its ability to seamlessly fuse tradition and modernity. One of their most popular lines is the Aikon collection for men and women, which debuted back in 2016. More recently, however, Maurice Lacroix launched the Aikon #tide, a precision quartz movement timepiece that boasts a stylish rubber strap, a sapphire crystal, and – most importantly – a bezel, case, case back, crown, end-piece and buckle all made from ocean-bound recycled plastic.

It takes 17 plastic bottles to create the composite material used for both the watch and its special packaging

In all, it takes 17 plastic bottles to create the composite material – which is twice as hard as standard plastic, and five times more resistant to scratches – that’s used for both the watch and its special packaging. Much of this material is collected from the waters surrounding Indonesia, the Philippines, and various islands in Thailand (most notably Phuket). The brand’s Thai connection, meanwhile, is further strengthened by the fact that Maurice Lacroix recently opened its very first boutique in Thailand, located on the second floor of Gaysorn Village shopping centre in Bangkok.

This new concept store, which is fully operated by Maurice Lacroix, is the first boutique of its kind in the world for the brand. To commemorate this historic launch, the July 1 grand opening was highlighted by the unveiling of the new Aikon #tide Benzilla, a vibrantly coloured timepiece created in conjunction with Thai street artist Benzilla. So, just how does a graphic designer turned graffiti star get selected for a cool project like this?

Parinya “Benz” Sirisinsuk (aka Benzilla)

“It all started almost three years ago,” says Parinya Sirisinsuk (aka Benzilla) during our morning coffee meeting. “Some friends introduced me to the brand, and they saw my artwork, and then they invited me to become a friend of the brand. It wasn’t a collaboration at first, but we talked about creating something together. When I got the invite I didn’t really know the brand, but I liked their concept. It’s young and energetic. For me it’s a nice blend of luxury and sporty.”

Best known for his colourful, cartoon-style graffiti murals, Parinya began doing street art about 15 years ago, not long after he graduated from Bangkok University with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine and Applied Arts. At first it was just clandestine midnight excursions to abandoned buildings near his home, where concrete walls served as his canvas, but in time his reputation grew, as did the popularity of the three-eyed character ‘LOOOK’, a recurring motif in his artwork.

“I made a lot of designs. More than 10,” admits Benzilla

“When I was in high school, I didn’t connect with many other kids. I was different, but not in a good way,” he says with a chuckle as he explains the genesis of his cartoon alter ego. “I was into heavy metal and skateboarding, but no one else cared about that stuff. I felt a bit lonely, so I would draw a lot. The character ‘LOOOK’ evolved from my drawing different geometric shapes. He’s not a human or an animal. He’s something you can’t identify. He has three eyes, so he’s an observer, but he has no mouth, so he doesn’t judge anything.”

Generous use of bold and vibrant colours are a Benzilla trademark

This jaunty, white-gloved alien features prominently on the dial of the new Aikon #tide Benzilla, but it wasn’t the first idea the artist submitted. “I made a lot of designs. More than 10. For the first draft, I designed something very simple, to keep it looking like a luxury item, but they insisted they wanted me to make it super colourful, like my regular artwork. They wanted me to really be myself.”

Generous use of bold and vibrant colours are a Benzilla trademark, which is why it’s rather shocking for me to learn that the artist himself is colour blind. “I see colours, but some are harder to see than others, like reds and greens” he explains, adding that he has to work extra hard at remembering certain shades and hues. Of course, the fact that he’s overcome this potential obstacle through sheer determination epitomises Maurice Lacroix’s #BeYourAikon mindset, making him an ideal brand ambassador.

Maurice Lacroix boutique, located on the second floor of Gaysorn Village shopping centre

He also tells me about how he was invited down to Phuket to learn about the production of the #tide series timepieces. “I thought, ‘Wow, it’s amazing how they reuse the plastic!’ If they didn’t tell me [parts of] the watches were made from recycled material I would never have guessed. I also learned about how much plastic trash is in the ocean. More than I imagined,” he says solemnly.

While plastic pollution remains a formidable problem, the artist is very happy about how the Aikon #tide Benzilla makes such extensive use of recycled materials. “The packaging is amazing!” he says enthusiastically. “It’s shaped like a coffee takeaway cup, which you can reuse again and again, but it’s made from the same recycled plastic, and so is the coloured bag it all comes in. They want to use as much of it as possible.”

LOOOK sculpture character wearing his Aikon #tide Benzilla

Although Parinya didn’t contribute to the design of this unique packaging, he did create a special showpiece item exclusively for the Gaysorn boutique. “I made a sculpture for them of my ‘LOOOK’ character, and the sculpture actually wears one of the watches.”

In total there are only 1,500 of these special edition 40mm Aikon #tide Benzilla timepieces available globally, with just 150 currently allotted for sale in Thailand (and they’re selling fast, according to the staff at Gaysorn). Thankfully, the artist has already been given one for his own collection, which he says he’ll keep for his daughter, who’s now just four years old. “And if she doesn’t want it, I’ll just keep it for my archive,” he jokes.

The artist sporting one of his many Maurice Lacroix timepieces

Obviously, I had hoped Parinya would be wearing his Aikon #tide Benzilla to our interview, but knowing its value I’m not surprised he keeps it safe at home. As for the watch he has on when we meet, it’s a sleek, 43mm Aikon Venturer GMT, one of a half dozen Maurice Lacroix timepieces he owns. “We have a contract, so I wear just their brand, and they let me choose them. This one is all metal, but it’s very light. I wear it every day.”

For the artist Benzilla – a playful moniker that combines “Benz”, Parinya’s nickname, with Godzilla, a favourite character from Japanese culture – working with high profile brands is nothing new. In the past he’s done locally-targeted projects for the likes of Adidas, Casio, Levi’s and Johnnie Walker, to name but a few, but his current Maurice Lacroix collaboration is the first project that’s truly global in its reach. And this international stage is also where the artist has his sights set when it comes to his own, non-commercial art.

Sharing a smile with artist Parinya “Benz” Sirisinsuk (aka Benzilla)

“I’m working overseas more this year, with art shows, galleries, and art fairs,” he reveals. “I’ve had invitations from Hong Kong, and Taiwan, and some places in Europe. Because of Covid I’ve had a lot of time to paint in my home studio during the past couple of years. It’s different from street art, and it’s what I want to concentrate more on now.”

One of Benzilla’s paintings recently on display as part of ‘POV: Street of BKK’, at the ART Space by MOCA

Some of Benzilla’s current work was recently featured in the art exhibit ‘POV: Street of BKK’, a group show at the ART Space by MOCA at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, and the group exhibition at the newly opened third-floor art gallery in the Mahanakhon Cube building. Outside of Thailand he recently exhibited some new paintings in Singapore, and will be showing new works in galleries in Seoul, Chicago and Rome in the near future.