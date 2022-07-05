Alfonso Scarano’s Orchestra Arrives in Thailand with a Special Event this July

For the first time ever, invited members of the orchestra community will get to join the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra (TPO) concert with a “Side by Side with the Thailand Phil” at Mahidol University starting on Saturday July 9 until August 20, 2022.

The concert at Prince Mahidol Hall will be a showcase of over 200 musicians from all around Thailand, including special guests from the Thai Youth Orchestra. All are in the hands of the Italian conductor Alfonso Scarano, who is in his fifth year of the TPO’s chief conductor position after six consecutive seasons as a guest conductor. Other than the TPO, the legendary conductor also works with the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra in Israel, Orquestra Sinfonica de Porto Alegre in Brazil, and the New Russia State Symphony Orchestra in Moscow.

As one of the invited members, Thai conductor Akkrawat Srinarong, an experienced violinist/songwriter/conductor and first recipient of HRH Princess Galyani Vadhana Classical Music Funds, will join as a guest conductor as well.

The exciting orchestra program will play several familiar favourites, starting with Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns, Gustav Holst’s The Planets, followed by Jean Sibelius’ Finlandia, Piotr Tchaikovsky’s Marche Slave, Johann Strauss’s Kaiser-Walzer and Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No.2. The musical play finally sends the audience home with the familiar melody from Star Wars and the Pirates of the Caribbean movies film score.

All proceeds will be donated to the General Prem Scholarship Fund at the College of Music, Mahidol University. For the event on 9 July 2022, tickets are priced at THB400, 600, 800, 1000, 1500. Book your ticket here.

[Hero and featured image credit: Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra]