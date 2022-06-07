An Insider’s Guide to Exploring the 2022 Venice Biennale

The 59th edition of the Venice Biennale is now well underway, with over 200 artists exhibiting their work. Prestige gets a first-hand account of what visitors can expect, courtesy of SAC Gallery’s Jongsuwat “Ung” Angsuvarnsiri, who attended the opening week previews

Installation by Ugo Rondinone entitled ‘Burn Shine Fly’ (Photo by Jongsuwat Angsuvarnsiri)

Venice is many things to many people, but for those in the contemporary art world this city of intertwining canals and serenading gondoliers is all about La Biennale di Venezia, a massive international art event with an impressive 127-year history. The 2022 Venice Biennale, which officially began on April 23 and runs until November 27, is expected to receive hundreds of thousands of visitors (the 2019 show registered close to 600,000 attendees). This will be the 59th edition of this prestigious, every-other-year event, which was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to Covid concerns.

Simone Leigh’s ‘Brick House’ exhibit at the Arsenale (Photo by Roberto Marossi, Courtesy of La Biennale Di Venezia)

In total there will be works by 213 artists, from 58 countries, displayed both in the Giardini, and in the Arsenale complex (the biennale’s main permanent locales). In addition, there are 30 officially recognised ‘Collateral Events’ taking place in various locations around Venice. So, how to even begin exploring this colossal collection of contemporary art? Thankfully, Jongsuwat “Ung” Angsuvarnsiri, the 33-year old Managing Director at SAC Gallery (one of Bangkok’s premier art centres), attending the opening week celebrations and is happy to offer his own personal list of must-see exhibitions.

Jongsuwat “Ung” Angsuvarnsiri, Managing Director at SAC Gallery (one of Bangkok’s premier art centres)

Was this your first trip to Venice?

No, this was my fourth time. I always go during the Biennale, but this was my first time to be there on the opening week… and it was packed! I was in Venice from April 18 to 21, and on the first two days I went to see some of the collateral shows, then for the next two days I was at the VIP preview of the biennale itself. A lot of the collateral shows are quite monumental, both in terms of the stature of the artist and where they are being staged. I went to see the Anish Kapoor shows at the Gallerie dell’Accademia di Venezia, which is a very prestigious place, and the Palazzo Manfrin. I also took in the Marlene Dumas exhibit at Palazzo Grassi, the Ugo Rondinone installation set inside the historic Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista, and the must-see retrospective of Korean artist Ha Cheong-Hyun. To be honest, a lot of people were talking more about these shows than the actual biennale.

Anish Kapoor’s ‘Shooting Into The Corner’ (Photo by Jongsuwat Angsuvarnsiri)

Were you there in a professional capacity, representing SAC Gallery?

No, I was just there as a general audience member, but I got tickets to the preview days through [renowned Thai artist] Pinaree Sanpitak, who is a participant this year. One of the Canada pavilion organisers is also someone I know, so I was invited to attend their opening as well.

How does the 2022 edition compare to other Venice Biennales you’ve attended?

Well, in this edition we don’t have a Thailand pavilion so that’s one thing that’s different. But in terms of the curatorial stance, this year they specifically ensured there were more female artists. And the curator, Cecilia Alemani, is the first female Italian curator.

‘Feeling Her Way’ by Sonia Boyce (Photo by Marco Cappeletti, Courtesy of La Biennale Di Venezia)

What, for you, was one of the major highlights of this year’s biennale?

For me that would be Sonia Boyce, the first black female artist to represent Great Britain in their national pavilion. And even before I read the curatorial text I felt that her exhibit was really strong. It’s called ‘Feeling Her Way’, and in it she documented five female musicians recording their music, some in jazz some in other genres. The idea was all about questioning the sense of freedom and ‘what is it to be free’ – freedom here being this ability to improvise and have your voice heard. But the video installation she created looks more at the rehearsals of the recordings, rather than the finished product. So you see the ‘process’, rather than just the finished idea. And as you walk around and there’s this harmonious background chorus that fills the pavilion. It was quite joyful even though it was tackling a very heavy subject. It also won the Golden Lion prize for Best National Participation.

‘Feeling Her Way’ by Sonia Boyce (Photo by Marco Cappeletti, Courtesy of La Biennale Di Venezia)

Any other outstanding exhibits you would recommend?

Precious Okoyomon, a Nigerian-American artist, has a really strong installation. At first it looks like a huge garden, with these sort of mysterious clay sculptures, but on closer examination you see some of the plants are sugarcane, while some of the flowers are what you plant after you finish farming cotton. With all these ‘clues’ you soon realise it’s talking about slavery, but also about female workers in agriculture. It was a really strong installation. It took up the whole room! And when I looked at the artist’s date of birth it was 1993, so she’s still quite young.

‘To See The Earth Before The End Of The World’ by Precious Okoyomon (Photo by Roberto Marossi, Courtesy of La Biennale Di Venezia)

Another is the piece by Delcy Morelos, an artist who lives and works in Columbia. It’s kind of like a maze, made of soil, but immediately as I was walking past I started to smell, like, cinnamon and cacao and all of these spices. And when I read the caption I saw she put in many of these herbs and spices as part of the installation. The idea is to show that the earth is not inert material that stays the same. Instead, it’s constantly evolving and changing according to how we treat it. It was kind of like an olfactory journey. I felt like I was underneath the earth.

’Earthly Paradise’ by Delcy Morelos (Photo by Roberto Marossi, Courtesy of La Biennale Di Venezia)

I also really enjoyed the three giant mask sculptures of Tau Lewis, a female artist from Canada who lives and works in New York. Of the three, the one that I liked best looked very feline and very sensual. It has fur and animal skin and leather. It’s very raw and organic but also very warm, and very tribal. She’s another artist born in 1993.

Mask by Tau Lewis entitled ‘Angelus Mortem’ (Photo by Roberto Marossi, Courtesy of La Biennale Di Venezia)

And, of course, I have to mention Simone Leigh, who won a Golden Lion award as well. This is the first work you see as you enter the Arsenale, so you can’t miss it. She’s on display in the central pavilion, but she’s also representing the USA in their national pavilion. And she’s the first black female artist to do so.

Simone Leigh’s exhibition in the USA pavilion (Photo courtesy of La Biennale Di Venezia)

What were some of the national pavilion highlights?

Uganda had its first representation at Venice this year, and the two artists shown in that pavilion really impressed me. And I didn’t know it at the time but they got a Special Mention award for National Participation. One of them, Acaye Kerunen, uses raffia [a palm leaf] and at first glance you see all these woven baskets, mats, and trays, and you think it’s typical African craft work. But when you step back and look at the work as a whole it shows this map, that gives not only a sense of place, but also illustrates the breadth and greatness of Africa. The other, Collin Sekajugo, paints pictures you’d recognise from memes or stock images, but then you realise that all the figures are painted with black skin. So it talks about racial representation in digital media. It was powerful, and a bit tongue in cheek as well. I appreciate art that is fun even though it deals with heavy subjects.

Uganda pavilion’s exhibition ‘Radiance: They Dream In Time’ (Photo by Andrea Avezzù, Courtesy of La Biennale Di Venezia)

You mentioned Pinaree Sanpitak earlier. Tell us about her display.

I think she’s the first Thai artist to show in the main central pavilion. With the national pavilions there’s a lot of politics involved, and if you represent Thailand you have to carry with you a certain message that meets the approval of the government. Whereas if you’re selected for the central [international] pavilion, it means that the curator actually recognises you and your contribution to the contemporary art narrative, so that’s a key moment for Thailand. Pinaree’s five paintings show the image of the female breast and the female form as a vessel that carries life, motherhood, and the idea of passing the values of one generation to the other. She’s got this massive wall to herself, and it was a proud moment for me when I saw people standing in front of her works and admiring them and taking photos.

Five Paintings by Thai Artist Pinaree Sanpitak (Photo by Roberto Marossi, Courtesy of La Biennale Di Venezia)

For someone planning to attend the Venice Biennale, how many days would you say are needed?

For the biennale itself a minimum of three days. For me that’s just the right amount of time. More than this and you can’t really take in any more art. Then I would say two or three more days for the other collateral shows around the city. This year there are many great artists doing these exhibitions, including a monumental work by Anselm Kiefer at the Palazzo Ducale [Doge’s Palace].

Cecilia Alemani, curator of the 2022 Venice Biennale (Photo by Andrea Avezzù, Courtesy of La Biennale Di Venezia)

What were some of your insights and takeaways from this year’s show?

In terms of conceptual trends there’s the theme of diaspora, and talking about minorities – especially artists who influenced their own communities but who may not have been recognised previously. I also see a refreshing trend in textiles being used, which might also have something do with the fact that more female artists are being shown. And I saw a lot more pottery and clay works too, more so than, say, cutting edge new media, like VR and NFTs. It’s almost like refreshing your eyes after you’ve had all this digital stuff dumped on you for the past two years. Now you see something more organic, and a bit more hands on.

Reception for the must-see retrospective of Korean artist Ha Cheong-Hyun (Photo by Jongsuwat Angsuvarnsiri)

How would you describe the overall mood, both at the show and the parties you attended?

The attitude, overall, was positive, even with the long line ups. My travel companion compared it to being at Disneyland. At every pavilion we had to wait like 40 minutes to an hour to get in, and then you go inside and wait another 30 minutes to take pictures with the artist. But in general people were excited to be there. All the water taxis were booked out, and all the restaurants were booked out as well. To me, I think those attending were just as interested in reconnecting physically with the people they know in the art world. At times, the art itself seemed almost like a beautiful backdrop (laughs). Of course, I’m only joking, and I have the utmost respect for all those who put so much effort into exhibiting and organising these shows.