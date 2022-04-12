In Conversation with Ananta Thitanat, on Her Documentary ‘Scala’ & the Berlin Film Festival

This year’s Berlin Film Festival programme included the documentary Scala by Thai film director Ananta Thitanat, which chronicles the final days of Bangkok’s largest stand-alone cinema. In conversation with Dr. Tatiana Rosenstein, the filmmaker shares her deeply personal connection to this landmark building.

Thai films are not often screened at international film festivals, with the exception of works by directors such as Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Pen-Ek Ratanaruang (and only serious moviegoers are likely to know those names). For this reason, it was of interest when the 72nd International Berlin Film Festival – which ran from February 10-20 – announced that their official programme would include a feature-length documentary by emerging Thai director Ananta Thitanat. The film, simply entitled Scala, chronicles the final days of the last stand-alone cinema in Bangkok, which officially closed its doors in July of 2020 (and was unceremoniously demolished a little over a year later).

Born in 1982 in Bangkok, Ananta’s childhood was molded by the movies – literally! Her father worked at the 800-seat Siam Cinema, and the director recalls her early years with great warmth and affection.

“In Thailand, it’s customary to live at work,” she explains, “especially for people who come to Bangkok from the provinces. There are bus drivers who raise their children on the buses they drive. I happened to grow up in a cinema. Although my bedroom there was tiny, the entire movie theatre was my playground.”

Growing up in the Siam Cinema meant also getting to know the workers at the Scala quite well, as her father’s duties included making copies and organising the delivery of films to multiple movie houses. “Sometimes, I helped uncles and aunties with their work, such as showing a slideshow before a movie, helping to count money at the ticket counter, or answering the phone to give information about the theatre and its programmes. The only downside to living in a movie theatre for me is that now I can no longer enjoy movies on small screens,” she confesses.

The story of Scala, and Bangkok’s other grand cinemas, begins back in the early 1960s, when Praphas Charusathien, the head of Chulalongkorn University and also a Field Marshal in the Royal Thai Army, decided to rebuild a section of the city’s Pathumwan district – a shantytown destroyed by fire in 1962 – into the large shopping area now known as Siam Square. A private company, run by prominent Thai businessman Pisit Tansacha, helped develop the area, and that included building modern cinemas. First came Siam Cinema, in 1966, and two years later the 1,000-seat Lido. In 1969 Scala opened with the Thailand premiere of The Undefeated, starring John Wayne and Rock Hudson, and its 1,200-seat capacity made it Bangkok’s largest stand-alone cinema.

“I didn’t know Mr. Tansacha,” says the director, “but the aunt who raised me was related to him. She told me that he was a very passionate person who adored cinema and often visited Europe, especially Italy. That’s why he gave his cinemas Italian names like Scala and Lido. People of all ages came, and most of the movies were from Hollywood, with big-name stars. Sometimes they showed European arthouse films, too. I personally prefer European cinema, and filmmakers such as Michelangelo Antonioni. From time to time, Thai films appeared in the programme as well, like Phrik Kee Noo Kub Mooham – one of the few I still remember.”

Designed by architect Chira Silpakanok, the strikingly beautiful Art Deco interiors of Scala (Italian for “stairs”) combined both Eastern and Western visual elements. Upon entering the building, visitors were confronted by a grand staircase leading up to a giant dewdrop chandelier on the golden ceiling supported by curved columns. On the top floor was the one-screen cinema, while below there were shops and restaurants.

“The fate of Scala changed after the opening of multiplex cinemas in Bangkok in the early 1990s,” Ananta points out. “Mr. Tansacha, and later his family, had to cover the costs of running their cinemas from their other enterprises. When the BTS skytrain and an ultra-modern shopping mall were later built next to Siam Square, he hoped that more people would come back to watch movies. Instead, people would get off the skytrain and walk along the skybridge directly into the mall.

“The pandemic was the final test for Scala,” she continues, alluding to the cinema’s final closure and inevitable demolition. In September 2020, a few months after Scala was shuttered, she read a post on Facebook about how the dismantling process was beginning. The next day she went there to film.

“I started on the same day that the iconic chandelier was removed from the theatre. Memories slowly began to appear, overlapping with images of places and people. I tried to remember as best as I could the sights and sounds I had seen and heard as a child, thinking that my efforts would help to save the building. But it was too late. As the decorations were being pulled out one by one, it felt as if I was watching something slowly being peeled away, like human flesh.”

This last sentence is spoken in anger, and that’s the emotion that drives Ananta’s documentary – anger, mixed with fear, about losing the past. After all, Scala is a historical part of Bangkok, and the film documents how people used to live back then. Of course, the director is not against change – since it happens in Bangkok all the time – but she doesn’t like the city losing its cultural heritage.

Scala’s workers and former employees, meanwhile, had many stories to share with her. Many months of filming gave her a huge amount of footage, so her task was to select the most important of them for the film (which has a final run time of just over an hour).

“I had too much material,” she admits. “At first, I decided to cut out all my personal stories from the film, as I thought maybe the audience would like to know more about the history of the cinema. In the end, I retained a few of my own reminiscences, as it made the film more layered. I also saved many of the conversations with women and men who had worked at the cinema. For me it’s like a chronicle of the history of the little people.”

At the time of her filming, youth rallies – opposing the current government – were continuing on the streets of Bangkok, reminding Ananta of the dramatic Red Shirt protests that took place in 2010 at the city’s Ratchaprasong intersection (an incident that, coincidentally, included the burning down of her childhood home, Siam Cinema).

“It may be ironic, but there was a student protest just around the corner on the day when Scala was completely emptied out,” she adds, recalling that sorrowful day in March 2021. “It was my last day of filming. I never went back there again.”

Ananta Thitanat came to cinema through photography, and initially never dreamed of making films. But after hearing that the Thai Film Archive had an open call for submitting scripts, the soon-to-be-director tried her luck. The result was her first short film, Ghost, in 2020, and a scant year later she followed that with the film Kembali. Her 2022 feature-length documentary Scala was entered into the ‘Forum’ programme of the Berlin Film Festival, which aims to expand an understanding of cinema, test boundaries of conventions, and open up new perspectives.

“I love recording stories,” Ananta Thitanat remarks. “Since I started making documentaries, I have met many women who work in film but are considered less competent than men. If some of them are still making movies, it is only because they receive foreign funds to continue with their work. Unfortunately, many of them exhausted their passion and left the cinema. Sometimes even people close to me still don’t believe that I make my documentaries alone. They think that a woman like me can’t do anything on her own.

“To be fair, becoming a filmmaker in Thailand – whether male, female, or of any gender – is not easy. Fortunately, there is a private sector that still cares about our craft. I received support from the Yamagata Documentary Dojo Workshop, which offers residency programs to Asian filmmakers.”

As for the fate of big screen cinemas in the age of Netflix, Ananta remains optimistic. “I still believe that the interest in serious cinema and non-commercial theatres will return when life returns to normal after the pandemic. People will be longing to be in public places together. And then, watching movies in a stand-alone cinema will become even more special, as it was in years past. History always repeats itself.”