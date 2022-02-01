Endorse local creatives and get inspired at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this February 2022.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has lead to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are five art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this February 2022.

‘Love-Camp-Explore-Dreams’ by Bill Bensley

You may know him as the renowned creative behind the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Shinta Mani Wild, the upcoming Intercontinental Khao Yai National Park, or other stunning properties designed by the BENSLEY atelier. Now, Bangkok-based architect and interior designer Bill Bensley adds to his creative portfolio with his first-ever art exhibition that narrates his story in four chapters – love, camp, explore, dreams. This assemblage of art pieces fully imbues Bill Bensley’s personal motto, “the odder the better.”

‘Love-Camp-Explore-Dreams’ runs until 28 February 2022 at River City Bangkok. You can find out more via River City Bangkok.

‘P(Control) = 1’ by Wisit Techasirikosol

Derived from the mathematical probability formula that calculates the likelihood of the occurrence of an event, this exhibition explores the concept of free will — or lack thereof. More specifically, the exhibition invites visitors to question whether humans were born with free will or whether there are invisible elements that control us and our decisions. This question is posed and explored via geometric abstract artworks inspired by several components including capitalism, traditions, and the environment.

‘P(Control) = 1’ runs from 10 February until 24 April 2022 at River City Bangkok. You can find out more via River City Bangkok.

‘BACC 12 Exhibition’ by Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

For a one-stop inspiration destination, head over to the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. Established 12 years ago, this exhibition looks back at the centre’s development throughout the years, and pays homage to individuals that have contributed to the centre’s art and cultural scene. Take a walk down memory lane with the numerous artworks by numerous artists created throughout the 12-year period.

‘BACC 12 Exhibition’ runs from now until 20 February 2022 at the Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre. You can find out more via the BACC website.

‘Beauty, Now or Later’ by Kanachai Bencharongkul

‘Beauty, Now or Later’ marks the latest show at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok’s The ART Space by MOCA. This group exhibition curated by Kanachai Bencharongkul showcases the work of three young Thai artists that explore the correlations between beauty and time, each artist bringing a unique perspective to the table. The three artists featured are: Chayanin Kwangkaew, Jiranan Julrabot, and Parada Wiratsawee.

‘Beauty, Now or Later’ runs until 14 February 2022 at The ART Space by MOCA Bangkok within the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok. You can find out more via the event page.

‘Oblivion’ by Arin Rungjang

‘Oblivion’ by Arin Rungjang features site-specific works by bringing together multidisciplinary techniques including a video, an installation, and paintings. In this solo exhibition, the artist deploys the radical subjective, deliberates the nothingness, and sublimates the narratives. ‘Oblivion’ invites viewers to enter the artist’s small-deal-in-big-details sovereign.

‘Oblivion’ runs until 5 February 2022 at Nova Contemporary. You can find out more via Nova Contemporary.