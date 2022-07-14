Endorse local creatives and get inspired at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this July.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are five art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this July.

[Hero and featured image credit: River City Bangkok]

5 Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Bangkok this July

‘Poetic License’ by Chiranan Pitpreecha

The Peninsula Bangkok has expanded into the field of art by launching an Artists in Residence programme with the intention to support regional artists and enrich art and literature. For its very first writer in residence, Chirana Pitpreecha, a celebrated Thai poet is invited to explore the intersection of poetry and visual art under the name ‘Poetic License.’ The exhibition has three components, each of which revolves around the topic of the human relationship with nature and its preservation.

‘Poetic License’ is open for show until July 31, 2022 from 3pm-8pm at The Peninsula Bangkok. Find out more via the website.

‘Institute of Intimate Museums’ by Kenji Sugiyama

After making his debut in 2015, Kenji Sugiyama comes back to Bangkok with his latest creation. ‘Institute of Intimate Museums – Inside the Head’ is part of an ongoing series where Kenji Sugiyama portrays traditional diorama art in the miniature world with an intriguing twist. Through close inspection, viewers will observe the complex pieces of tiny components in a world of angled mirrors that represent Sugiyama’s inward scrutiny into his own mind.

‘Institute of Intimate Museums’ will be on display at La Lanta Fine Art until July 27, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Yindee’s Mysterious Friends’ by faan.peeti

Through playful characters and a colourful palette, ‘Yindee’s Mysterious Friends’ takes the audience on a journey to explore their inner self by befriending with the monsters inside. After numerous group exhibitions and collaborations, ‘Yindee’s Mysterious Friends’ becomes the artist’s debut solo exhibition that shows an unwavering spirit of childhood and fairytales.

‘Yindee’s Mysterious Friends’ is on show until September 4, 2022 at River City Bangkok. Find out more via the website.

‘EMERGE : Photo Thesis Exhibition’

An exhibition that captures a new generation’s creativity, ‘EMERGE’ is a collection of photography theses by students from 12 institutes all around Thailand. 50 artworks convey different stories of value and emotion, and are displayed freely throughout the vast space of HOP – Hub of Photography.

‘EMERGE : Photo Thesis Exhibition’ is on show from July 16 until September 11, 2022 from 11am-7pm at HOP Photo Gallery & Whoop! Find out more via the website.

‘Artificial Nature’ by Nakrob Moonmanas & Mary Pakinee

‘Artificial Nature’ expands the conversation about nature and the human from the young adult book Cheewit Kong Chan Look Krating (1997) into interactive installations created by Nakrob Moonmanas and Mary Pakinee. The audience will be taken on a historical journey of Thai zoological literature, as well as given the chance to assume a position in the game-mechanic installation that explores the role of art in environmental conservationism.

‘Artificial Nature’ is the first exhibition in “The Tropics” series. It is on show until August 27, 2022 at Warin Lab Contemporary. Find out more via the website.