Endorse local creatives and get inspired at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this October 2022.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are five art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this October.

‘Tosachat Eclectic’ by Natee Utarit

Richard Koh Fine Art Bangkok has just recently opened in a prime spot in Sukhumvit, showcasing one-of-a-kind artworks inspired by extracts from the Buddhist stories. ‘Tosachat Eclectic’ derives its stories largely from the Buddhist scriptures that tell the 10 lives of Lord Buddha before his enlightenment. The series of artworks display images from different sources that have been passed through and reproduced, hence distorting and blending old and new, eastern and western, and philosophy and absurdity.

‘Tosachat Eclectic’ is on show at Richard Koh Fine Art until October 29, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Walking through a Songline’

Widen your world with the pop-up light installation of the Aboriginal Australian stories told through an immersive digital technology. The exhibition is part of the 70th anniversary celebration of the diplomatic relationship between Australia and Thailand with collaborations from several other parties, including Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters exhibition that is touring Southeast Asia at the moment.

‘Walking through a Songline’ will be on show at Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC) until November 6, 2022. The centre closes on Mondays.

‘The Camp of the Wayfarers in Love’ by Tarshito featuring Inson Wongsam and Rampad Kothkaew, curated by Veronica Caciolli

Brought together by Veronica Caciolli, Tarshito, Inson Wongsam and Rampad Kothkaew come together to explore the areas of culture they’re intrigued by in their own ways. Tarshito has been on the hunt to decorate camping tents with other artists under a nomadism concept, while Inson Wongsam will perform his ritual on abstract paintings, and Rampad Kothkaew will showcase northern Thai mural paintings.

The Camp of the Wayfarers in Love is on show at River City Bangkok until October 22, 2022.

‘Behind the Lens’

In an attempt to encourage conversation amongst new parents, ‘Behind the Lens’ takes into account the often overlooked issue of motherhood and mothers’ mental health. While featuring typically happy moments surrounding the birth of a child, this exhibition does not forget to showcase the peripartum and postpartum depression, or depression around and after the time of giving birth. Therefore, several stunning photographs have been collected in order to raise awareness regarding the pressures faced by new parents.

Behind the Lens is on show at Woof Pack Gallery until October 23, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Nature of Work’ by Gabriella Hirst, Hu Yun, Nana Buxani

Artists Nana Buxanim Gabriella Hirtst and Hu Yun explore strenuous work conditions in different locations. In the Philippines, Nana looks into the art of extracting, grinding, and refining marble, while Hu Yun sheds some light on the Chinese workers who migrated to Australia in the 19th century. Gabriella Hirst revisits the site where Caspar David Friedrich faced his storm in the famous painting, as well as the battle fields of World War I in the city of Verdun.

Nature of Work is onshow at Warin Lab Contemporary Bangkok until October 30, 2022. Find out more via the website.