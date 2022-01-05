4 Major Art Exhibitions To Add To Your Cultural Calendar for 2022

You may need to buy a plane ticket to visit these four major art exhibitions in 2022, but there’s nothing like a bit of cultural travel to fill your calendar and enrich your senses in the new year.

The start of a new year is the perfect time to update your cultural agenda. While the pandemic continues to cast a shadow over the world of culture, museums have announced numerous exhibitions and retrospectives for the next 12 months. Here are four to check out.

“City of Cinema: Paris 1850-1907” in Los Angeles

Paris is often referred to as the City of Light, but for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), it is above all the City of Cinema. The museum will dedicate an entire exhibition to the influence the French capital had on this art form during the 19th century. Visitors to “City of Cinema: Paris 1850-1907” will be able to discover paintings, sculptures, posters and photographs that explain how cinema became a mass medium during this period.

“City of Cinema: Paris 1850-1907” will run from February 20 through July 10 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

“Donatello, The Renaissance” in Florence

Although Donatello is one of the most famous sculptors of the Renaissance, few exhibitions have been devoted to him in the last 40 years. Palazzo Strozzi and the Museo Nazionale del Bargello intend to rectify this with “Donatello, The Renaissance.” This unique exhibition will link pieces by the sculptor with works by Italian masters such as Brunelleschi, Andrea Mantegna, Giovanni Bellini, Raphael and Michelangelo.

“Donatello, The Renaissance” will be held from March 19 to July 31 at Palazzo Strozzi and the National Bargello Museum in Florence.

“Gaudí” in Paris

In the spring, Paris’s Musée d’Orsay will devote a large-scale exhibition to Antoni Gaudí — a first in France for 50 years. This retrospective, simply entitled “Gaudí,” will show the spectacular creations of this singular artist, presenting in particular sets of furniture never before exhibited in France. It will lead visitors through his creations of palaces, urban hotels, parks and churches culminating with the extraordinary project of the Sagrada Familia cathedral in Barcelona.

“Gaudí” will be on show from April 12 to July 17 at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

“Cézanne” in Chicago and London

For Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, Paul Cézanne was the “greatest of us all.” The Art Institute of Chicago and the Tate Modern in London are determined to show that this is still the case today through the “Cézanne” exhibition. This retrospective will trace the Impressionist painter’s career through oil paintings such as “Madame Cézanne in the Yellow Chair” as well as watercolors, drawings and sketchbooks. This range of works will be accompanied by an analysis of his color palette and compositional techniques to further our understanding of how Cézanne created his paintings.

“Cézanne” will run from May 15 to September 5, 2022 at the Art Institute of Chicago and from October 6, 2022 to March 12, 2023 at Tate Modern in London.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.