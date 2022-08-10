Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Bangkok this August

Endorse local creatives and get inspired at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this August.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are five art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this July.

[Hero and featured image credit: Noble Play]

5 Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Bangkok this July

‘Un Monde Meilleur: a Better World’ by Hom Nguyen

A Paris-born, Vietnamese descendant, Hom Nguyen is an artist that explores the complicated issues of the Vietnamese people who were affected by the war through his sombre portraits. In search for the other half of his lost identity, Hom created a collection of paintings that pinpoint the issues that war refugees are forced to face, as well as the way humans eventually define themselves amid the changing environments.

‘Un Monde Meilleur: a Better World’ is on show until August 27, 2022 on the 2nd floor of Art Centre Building, SAC Gallery. Find out more via the website.

‘Unnecessary Drama’ by Arm Wantaya

Through the humorous perspectives of Arm Wantaya, we are presented with all kinds of social interactions, from mundane matters to political issues. Wantaya’s paintings stand between the blurred lines of figuration and abstraction, often excluding facial expressions since they only add unnecessary drama to the big picture. Curated by Louis Supple, the artworks have been produced and collected over a two-year period.

‘Unnecessary Drama’ is on show until August 31, 2022 at RCB Photographers’ Gallery 2 on the 2nd floor. Find out more via the website.

‘Emotional Virus’ by Napat Leelahapong

Napat Leelahapong, winner of the 9th Bualuang Creative Artist, is also a teacher who addresses his students’ emotional and mental issues explicitly. Identifying these negative emotions as invisible viruses, Napat interprets them into a series of abstract paintings in order to raise awareness on the severity of this invisible illness.

‘Emotional Virus’ is on show from August 13-31, 2022 at RCB Photographers’ Gallery 1 on the 2nd floor. Find out more via the website.

‘Story of My Mind’ by Bow Puntita

Artist Bow Puntita invites the audience to browse through the story of her mind, characterised and blended with the universe of Tarot’s Major Arcana Cards from numbers 0 to 21. Other than getting to know the inner feelings of Bow, fans of tarot card reading will certainly enjoy seeing familiar characters being illustrated on the large canvases, whether it’s The Sun, The Moon or The Star.

‘Story of My Mind’ is on show until August 28, 2022 at RCB Galleria 1 on the 2nd floor. Find out more via the website.

‘Evolution’ by Pichet Klunchun

In this cutting-edge exhibition, contemporary dancer and choreographer Pichet Klunchun takes a revolutionary voyage into traditional Thai khon dance. By stripping away the unwieldy excesses and aesthetics, he exposes the true spirit of the long stagnant art form through paintings, sculptures, and VR technology. Audiences are invited to the weekend live performances on August 6, 7, 20, 21 and the closing performance on August 28.

‘Evolution’ is open for show until August 18, 2022 at Noble Ploenchit. Find out more via the website.