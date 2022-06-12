Endorse local creatives and get inspired at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this June.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are five art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this June 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: River City Bangkok]

5 Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Bangkok this June 2022

‘Gifts of the Sea’ by Anna Zolotukhina

‘Gifts of the Sea’ is Central: The Original Store’s latest exhibition and was launched with the intention to raise awareness of World Environment Day which occurred earlier this week on 5 June 2022. This eco-conscious art exhibition features the works of Russian artist Anna Zolotukhina, produced in collaboration with Whale Tail Phuket. The exhibition features a collection of beautiful recycled decorative art created from waste, with the intention to raise awareness on the earth-destroying issue that is plastic pollution.

‘Gifts of the Sea’ is on display until 26 June 2022 at Central: The Original Store. Find out more via the website.

‘People and Their World’ by Jatenipat Ketpradit

This solo photography exhibition, ‘People and Their World,’ is undoubtedly a must-see. Jatenipat Ketpradit, also known as JKBoy, captures the lives of tribal people around the world at numerous locations including the Altai Mountains, the Mongolia-Russia Border, Siberut, and Ethiopia. In order to capture the photographs that depict the lives and spirits of the tribes realistically, the Thai photographer lived with the people from different tribes as he faced harsh weather, challenging terrains, and cultural differences. This exhibition’s series of photographs has attained several accolades including ‘Photographer of the Year 2021,’ three gold medals, and more.

‘People and Their World’ is on display until 30 June 2022 at River City Bangkok. Find out more via the website.

‘Out of this World’ by Tawee Ratchaneekorn and Torlarp

A dual exhibition by two artists from different generations, ‘Out of this World,’ as the name suggests, is all about creating art that exceeds the ordinary. In this exhibition, Tawee Ratchaneekorn allows his imagination to run wild as he creates art that helps him escape the ongoing social issues and the disparity of circumstances, and as a result, placing his hope in future generations. On the other hand, in contrast to envisioning the future, Torlarp Larpjaroensook searches the past through layers of time and space by investigating our roots, a recollection of selves, and our precedents. This exhibition embraces the science fiction genre, and it is where the future meets the past in the present.

‘Out of this World’ is on display until 10 July 2022 at MOCA Bangkok. Find out more via the website.

‘and then there were three’ by Sigurd Bronger, Runa Vethal Stølen, and Reinhold Ziegler

ATTA Gallery brings together and presents the solo exhibitions of three Norwegian contemporary jewellery artists: Sigurd Bronger, Runa Vethal Stølen, and Reinhold Ziegler. The exhibition showcases a plethora of exquisite arts and crafts pieces that offer a glimpse into the field of contemporary art jewellery. Different styles, different concepts, different forms, different materials, different techniques all under one name: ’and then there were three.’

‘and then there were three’ is on display until 31 July 2022 at ATTA Gallery. Find out more via the website.

‘PULSE Chroma 2022 – Art Exhibition Celebrating Diversity, Inclusivity and Social Well-being’ by PULSE Social Enterprise

In commemoration of Pride Month 2022, PULSE Social Enterprise is launching an exhibition that celebrates diversity and inclusivity in a loud and proud manner. ‘PULSE Chroma 2022- Art Exhibition Celebrating Diversity, Inclusivity and Social Well-being’ showcases a wide range of artworks including photography, digital arts, fine arts, and light installations. All of the works are displayed and sold across all five PULSE Gallery locations in Bangkok.

‘PULSE Chroma 2022 – Art Exhibition Celebrating Diversity, Inclusivity and Social Well-being’ is on display until 31 August 2022 at PULSE Gallery. Find out more via the website.