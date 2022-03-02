Endorse local creatives and get inspired at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this March 2022.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are five art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this March 2022.

‘Art Move’ by Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

The city’s all-in-one inspiration destination ongoing art exhibition, ‘Art Move,’ is a fundraising exhibition for Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. ‘Art Move’ is a product of a collaboration between the creative institution and 49 artists, including private galleries. Expect contemporary artworks that beautifully reflect the diversity of Thai contemporary art forms as well as endorse the dynamism in Thailand’s art collection circle.

‘Art Move’ is on display until 6 March 202 at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. Find out more via the BACC website.

‘AMBIVALENCE’ by SammyN

Another exhibition to check out this March 2022 at River City Bangkok is this one by SammyN, an Israeli multidisciplinary artist. ‘AMBIVALENCE’ invites viewers to look into and explore your inner self through the multiple female portrait paintings whose faces are concealed behind filters, and as a result, encouraging you to ignite your imagination by asking questions through these vibrant paintings. The artist’s work draws inspiration from the influence that social media has on this generation.

‘AMBIVALENCE’ is on display until 27 March 2022 at River City Bangkok. Find out more via River City Bangkok.

‘City of Sky’ by Zhao Zhao

The artist behind Tang Contemporary Art’s latest ongoing solo exhibition is Zhao Zhao and the curator is Cui Cancan. ‘City of Sky’ is the Chinese artist’s longest-running subject as it displays a series of sky paintings developed during Zhao Zhao’s decade-long travel. Fluid and abstract, all of the paintings spotlight different shades of two colours: white and blue.

‘City of Sky’ is on display until 19 March 2022 at Tang Contemporary Art. Find out more via Tang Contemporary Art.

Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022

For something unconventional and NFT-based, head over to ICONSIAM for the ‘Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022.’ Siam Piwat, ICONSIAM, Baandam Museum, and KASKIKORN X have partnered up for Thailand’s and Asia’s first digital art showcase that features masterpieces in an NFT format. TDAF 2022 features over 1,300 art pieces from 130 celebrated Thai artists.

‘Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022’ is on display from 5-20 March 2022 at ICONSIAM. Find out more via ICONSIAM.

‘Less is OK’ by Nim Niyomsin

Curated by Nim Niyomsin, this retrospective posthumous exhibition is a tribute to the late Chavalit Soemprungsuk, an honoured Thai artist. From his dedication to art, to his unique fashion sense, viewers are invited to embark on a journey that explores various angles of the artist’s life beyond his artworks. The works and materials displayed at this exhibition follow Chavalit’s life from a young age right up to his last moments. Throughout his life, the multitalented artist believed that ‘less is OK,’ rather than ‘less is more.’

‘Less is OK’ is on display from 12 March 2022 until 27 April 2022 at River City Bangkok. Find out more via River City Bangkok.