Endorse local creatives and get inspired at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this November 2022.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are five art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this November.

[Hero image credit: Hotel Art Fair; featured image credit: River City Bangkok]

‘Anything & Everything’ by Aubrey Kurlansky

As an artist, designer, and photographer who finds interest in the human body, art, and architecture, Aubrey Kurlansky perceives these as raw materials and turns them into art using his paintbrushes and camera lens. His works, in a nutshell, explore human diversity and difference as well as the notion of looking and being looked at. ‘Anything & Everything’ displays his wry perspective towards the world we live in, presenting his creative journey through a collection of paintings, photographs, and graphic works.

‘Anything & Everything’ takes place at Play Arthouse from November 5-27, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Yesterday I Was, Tomorrow I Will Be’ by Pomme Chan

‘Yesterday I Was, Tomorrow I Will Be’ reflects on the 20-year artistic journey of Pomme Chan or Tachamapan ‘Pomme’ Chanchamrassang. As the artist lays open her life in all perspectives possible, viewers are taken on a lifetime journey to learn about her dreams, good old days, feelings, and emotions as she grows. By fulfilling her dream of having her own solo exhibition, it may, at the same time, be regarded as her last solo show before fully diverting into the entrepreneur field.

‘Yesterday I Was, Tomorrow I Will Be’ takes place at RCB Galleria 1, River City Bangkok until November 20, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Twilight of the Icons’ by Uttaporn Nimmalaikaew

Through the concept that art and political ideologies are inseparable, these artworks by Uttaporn Nimmalaikaew highlight people from changing times, where our memories of their faces have been obscured with the passing of time. The artworks are on the borderline between two- and three-dimension, painting, and sculpture, produced by layers of gauze sheets — the signature method of the artist.

‘Twilight of the Icons’ will take place at Art Centre Building, SAC Gallery until December 3, 2022. Find out more via the website.

Hotel Art Fair

The one-of-a-kind art exhibition where hotel spaces are transformed into art spaces is finally coming back. This time, the four-day Hotel Art Fair will bring over 30 galleries and artists together from around the world, including Bangkok CityCity Gallery, La Lanta Fine Art, Pomme Chan, and Warin Lab Contemporary. Across the already-aesthetic spaces of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, this year’s Hotel Art Fair is definitely a can’t-miss.

Hotel Art Fair takes place at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon from November 3-6, 2022 from 11am-10pm. Find out more via the website.

‘It’s Me Warbie! The Inside World of Warbie Yama’ by Arut Tantasirin

Warbie Yama gained popularity since his first appearance in the award-winning animation, Cheez…z. This sarcastic bird, created by Thai animator Arut Tantasirin, has also been making waves through LINE stickers among Thai fans. In this exclusive exhibition, the audience will be transported through the nine zones of Warbie’s personalities, including Arut’s personal journey. In partnership with River City Bangkok, the creators intend it to be a mutual space for both children and adults.

‘It’s Me Warbie! The Inside World of Warbie Yama’ takes takes place at RCB Galleria 2, River city Bangkok from November 25, 2022 to January 25, 2023. Find out more via the website.