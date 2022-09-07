Endorse local creatives and get inspired at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this September.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are five art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this September.

[Hero and featured image credit: MOCA Bangkok]

5 Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Bangkok this September 2022

‘The New Ark’ by Director Jacq

‘The New Ark’ is an interactive sculpture designed by Director Jacq and carved by Thai artist Suwat Boontam. Deriving from the real history of the Ark of the Covenant, a sacred artefact that went missing from Jerusalem centuries ago, the installation revives and reconnects the bonds among universal lives together. Along with projects from 12 other international artists, ‘The New Ark’ portrays the vital message of ‘the symphony of humankind’, funded by the Art Can Die international organisation.

‘The New Ark’ exhibition is on show at River City Bangkok until October 16, 2022. Find out more via the website.

Taichung City Da Dun Fine Arts Exchange Exhibition

After a three-year hiatus, Da Dun Fine Arts Cultural Exchange Exhibition is back in Bangkok with a vast collection of artworks from Taiwan. It is one of the most important art exhibitions from Taiwan where 60 distinct artworks, including calligraphy, seal cutting, glue colour, oil painting, watercolour, sculpture, printmaking and more, that won the Da Dun Award in the past three years, will be showcased for the first time.

2022 Taichung City Da Dun Art Exhibition Cultural Exchange Exhibition will be on show at RCB Galleria 1, River City Bangkok until September 25, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Imperfection’

This group exhibition is the brainchild of five Thai female artists: Jang Onanong, Pacharaporn “Jeentee” Baiposuwan, Pang Torsuwan, Suwannee Sarakana, and Kannika Jansuwan. Based on their personal experiences, ‘Imperfection’ is an artistic display of their memories with the idea of perfection in society. The five talents exhibit their unique brushstrokes in five artworks, hoping for the audience to be able to embrace their own imperfection after the experience.

‘Imperfection’ is on show at RCB Galleria 4, River City Bangkok until October 2, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Interpreters’ curated by Akkara Naktamna

‘Interpreters’ is a powerful compilation of over 300 photographic arts from 70 photo artists. Rich in content and context, each masterpiece is an interpretation of the surroundings conspired by the artists. Audiences will get to explore the varying perceptions towards life and society reflected through a vivid lens.

‘Interpreters’ is on show at MOCA Bangkok until September 25, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Just Human’ by Myrtille Tibayrenc

There is no specific body or idea that ‘Just Human’ represents; it is a rhizomatic response to human diversity. The 2-floor exhibition entails various paintings by Myrtille Tibayrenc that tell the stories of greek sculptures, vintage stars, androgynous models, anonymous people, and mini animations or gifs. Automatically bonded by a limited palette, all of her works can be easily seen as a unified unit.

‘Just Human’ is on show at Mini Xspace gallery until September 30, 2022. Find out more via the website.