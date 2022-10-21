Art Invasion: Bangkok Art Biennale 2022 Makes its Third Comeback

Featuring 73 artists from 35 countries, and over 200 artworks exhibited in 12 different venues, the third edition of the prestigious Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) promises to be a groundbreaking event.

The curatorial team behind the Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) 2022 epitomises the Eurasian dialogue that this art event has established since its inception. Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Apinan Poshyananda, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of BAB, Jirat Ratthanawongjirakul, Director of Gallery VER, and Chomwan Weeraworawit, Founder of Mysterious Ordinary, this illustrious team includes Italian curator Loredana Pazzini-Paracciani and British art consultant Nigel Hurst. Add to that Mori Art Museum Director Mami Kataoka, and Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Curator Alexandra Monroe, among other international advisors, and the whole organigramme of the biennale becomes a blend of East and West.

Supported by ThaiBev, along with other private sponsors, BAB 2022 will start on October 22, and continue for four months. Entitled ‘CHAOS : CALM’, this year’s biennale completes the two previous editions – ‘Beyond Bliss’ (2018) and ‘Escape Routes’ (2020) – as a trilogy to showcase an artistic assessment of our contemporary era; between apocalypse and redemption.

The 2022 biennale should benefit from an increased budget (200 million Baht), as well as closer institutional partnerships with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB). In addition to its usual venues, the renovated Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) will become its new gravity centre, displaying about half of the artworks over a space of 2,000 square metres. BAB Virtual Venue, an online platform featuring digital artworks, completes the 11 physical venues, while allowing art enthusiasts from all over the world to participate virtually in the event.

Shown at the QSNCC, the work of Robert Mapplethorpe (1946-1989) stands as one of the main highlights of this year’s biennale. In partnership with the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, New York, BAB will display iconic images from the American photographer, who’s most known for his sexual symbolism and formalist style. Endorsing and challenging simultaneously classical aesthetics, Mapplethorpe’s trailblazing work should unleash the inner tension contained in the biennale’s title: from “chaos” for his unapologetic rawness and controversial iconography, to the “calm” of his technical mastery and artistic sublimation.

The 2022 biennale will also show a significant number of established female talents. Among them is Pinaree Sanpitak (born in 1961) who is having a lot of momentum this year. Following the release last year of her monograph, gathering all of her works since 1985, this Thai artist is also part of the current Venice Biennale (curated by Cecilia Alemani). At the QSNCC, Pinaree is expected to bring out two large interactive installations, coupled with original soundtracks by young composers.

The QSNCC will also display the work of Chiharu Shiota (born in 1972). For BAB, the Japanese artist will create a gigantic installation representing the eye of a storm. Made of dazzling and intricate networks of threads stretching across gallery rooms, her web-like work epitomises another intriguing balance between disorder and order, chaos and calm.

Malaysian artist Yee I-Lann (born in 1971) further completes this coherent pool of internationally acclaimed Asian talents. She will show one of her recent videos, as well as three mats; handcrafted objects that she sees as deeply imbued with historical meaning. Both traditional and domestic, mats are considered by the artist as symbols of the resilience of vernacular cultures, and as ideal vehicles to explore Southeast Asia’s turbulent colonial past. Yee I-Lann has developed a unique body of works in collaboration with a community of craftsmen from Kota Kinabalu in the Malaysian Borneo State of Sabah where she lives.

At the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC), the installation of Korean artist Kimsooja (born in 1957) is highly anticipated in the wake of a recent series of critically acclaimed shows in both Europe and Asia. Like Pinaree Sanpitak, her installation will be interactive while embracing the aesthetics of faith. Echoing one of her previous works, this participatory site-specific installation will consist of clay balls, an elliptical wooden table, and a sound performance.

The ceramic sculptures by British artist Rachel Kneebone (born in 1973) will extend the biennale’s theme to the creative process itself: involving chance and the loss of overall control during firing, her porcelain sculptures stand out with their sleek and immaculate whiteness empowered by the imperishability of the medium.

As for Marina Abramović (born in 1946), she now stands as the “godmother” of the Bangkok Art Biennale with her three successive participations. Her new work for BAB will be shown simultaneously in Ayutthaya, and she will also give a lecture in January 2023. Besides all this, her loyalty to BAB is a reminder of the importance of performance art within the biennale.

In this regard, the new selection of artists will capitalise on the vitality of the performance art genre within the Thai art scene. From Aor Nopawan Sirijwekul (born in 1968) and Mongkol Plienbangchang (born in 1965), performance art pioneers and founders of the forum blurborders, to the newcomer Pitchapa Wangprasertkul (born in 1999), the line-up seems to be promising. Interestingly, Pitchapa’s very first collaboration with BAB was through the Marina Abramović Institute as a collaborator during the first Bangkok Art Biennale in 2018. Veteran artist and activist Vasan Sitthiket (born in 1957) will also join, as will Kawita Vatanajyankur, an artist who explored mixed reality through performance and digital art for her second participation in the biennale.

At Wat Pho, British artist Antony Gormley (born in 1950) will show two metal sculptures in the shape of the human body, placed in the temple’s corridor and surrounded by dozens of Buddha statues in sitting postures. Oscillating between emptiness and fullness, movement and stasis, materiality and spirituality, reality and ideality, his sculptural work appears as an interesting pick for such a location. In fact, the proximity of his aesthetics to Buddhist art is no coincidence, as the artist considered becoming a monk after travelling to India and Sri Lanka in the early 1970s. Antony Gormley is also expected to give a lecture about his artistic practice and deep interest in Buddhism during the biennale in Bangkok.

At Wat Prayoon, Thai artist Be Takerng Pattanopas (born in 1965) will establish another intriguing dialogue with a site specific installation involving Virtual Reality (VR). Representing himself, along with his partner, as ghosts, the new technology will enable us to visualise the transmigration of their souls into the higher realms. This site-specific and “phygital” work may shed a new light on the temple as “heterotopia”. Coined by French philosopher Michel Foucault, the term identifies concrete spaces housing imagination – such as temples, cemeteries, theatres, and stadiums – present in every society, but complying with distinctive rules and narratives.

Focusing on the frailty of the human condition at a time of great uncertainties, Jitish Kallat (born in 1978) will also deal with the cycle of life but in a rather apocalyptic way. Imbued with scientific, political, and artistic references, his two installations will reflect on a rapidly changing world through the altered relationship between nature and culture. As evidence of his curatorial acumen, it’s worth mentioning that the Indian artist was the Artistic Director of the second edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, held in 2014.

Although China’s borders haven’t reopened yet, two prominent Chinese contemporary artists are expected at BAB 2022. Qiu Zhijie (born in 1969), multihyphenate artist and chief curator of the 9th Shanghai Biennale in 2012, has developed a sophisticated articulation between Chinese literati tradition and contemporary art to revive the self-liberation power of art. Xu Zhen (born in 1977) is more interested in post-Mao China’s journey into consumerism. Since the foundation of his art corporation, MadeIn Company, in 2009, he has transformed himself into a brand to produce sculptures, paintings and installations embodying the truly violent nature of cultural hybridisation and global consumerism.

Violence and oppression will also be at stake with unapologetic works. Russian artist and dissident Vadim Zakharov (born in 1959) will present an immersive installation referring to Nazi concentration camps. For reference, he hit the headlines earlier this year when he protested in front of Russia’s Pavilion at the beginning of the Venice Biennale.

Likewise, Jake and Dinos Chapman (born in 1966 and 1962) will approach chaos straightforwardly through trauma and atrocities. The new work should be consistent with the art of provocation of the British brothers, who notably painted rainbows and psychedelic skies (among other motifs) on top of Adolf Hitler’s original watercolour paintings. The altered works were presented in a highly controversial London show back in 2008. Greeting visitors at the QSNCC, a life-size and hyper-realistic sculpture of Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish environmental activist, will stand as the manifesto of ‘Art for Air’, a project run by Thai artist Kamin Lertchaiprasert who will also show a new video installation about climate change.

Ultimately, the oxymoronic nature of the Biennale’s title, ‘CHAOS : CALM’, may echo the ticking of a clock or the oscillation between the urgent countdown of our planet and our desperate quest for serenity. Its balanced rhythm and repetition of the “k” consonant sound becomes almost like a phonetic variation of “BKK”, as if to stimulate the artistic aura of Bangkok. At any rate, the beat of the biennale is already well paced, with three more confirmed editions to come in 2024, 2026, and 2028.

Bangkok Art Biennale 2022 will run from October 22, 2022 – February 23, 2023 at the following 12 venues:

Wat Arun

Wat Pho

Wat Prayoon

Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC)

Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)

Museum Siam

JWD Art Space

Central World

Samyan Mitrtown

BAB Cafe, The PARQ

The Prelude, One Bangkok

BAB Virtual Venue

For more information, please visit: bkkartbiennale.com