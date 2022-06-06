Inside Bangkok’s First Proper Pride Parade in 16 Years

On Sunday May 5, 2022, Bangkok became the backdrop for the first proper Pride Parade the town has ever seen with the ‘Bangkok Naruemit Pride Parade.’ Amid rainbow glitter and joyful musical performances, same-sex marriage and social equality are one of the critical issues being pushed by this animated group.

The event was organised by the Bangkok Naruemit Pride team in collaboration with Bangkok’s newest appointed governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, the first independent politician who is vocal of his support for the LGBTQIA+ community’s rights. The route began at Sri Maha Mariamman temple and continued down Silom road.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Trsitan B/Unsplash]

Joining the colourful parade were people of all genders, as well as sex workers, drag artists, feminists and more dressed in ‘whatever makes you confident,’ and voicing their well-deserved rights in marriage equality, state and medical welfare, workplace impartiality, legalised abortions, and refugees’ rights, amongst others.

Marking the event as one of the most memorable Pride Month activities in years, it was good mood and good tunes all around. Although Bangkok has been recognised by some as the ‘heaven of the LGBT community,’ people of the parade firmly declared otherwise. Thailand’s journey of becoming a more inclusive society still has a long way to go, yet it definitely feels like the Pride Parade has demonstrated a step in the right direction, with a bold and beautiful LGBTQIA+ community leading the way.

