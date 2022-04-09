Calling All Collectors: The 2022 London Art Fair Runs from April 20-24

Although it lasts a mere five days, the annual London Art Fair is one of the major events on this year’s global art world calendar. Prestige takes a look at the diverse selection of modern and contemporary art set to be unveiled there this month.

(Hero image: Visitor to the London Art Fair 2020, photo by Mark Cocksedge)

John Monks, Language, 2021, Oil on Canvas, 76 x 89 cm, Courtesy of Long Ryle

This year will mark the 34th edition of the London Art Fair (LAF), and galleries from around the world will be making their way to London’s Business Design Centre to participate. Not surprisingly, the lion’s share of those taking part are UK-based, with brand-new exhibitors such as Tanya Baxter Contemporary, David Kovats, and the mainly online Mothflower Gallery, displaying in tandem with such established gallerists as James Hyman, Purdy Hicks, and Richard Green.

The 2022 fair is set to take place from April 20-24, and as always it will offer both seasoned and aspiring collectors a diverse selection of modern and contemporary art to peruse, alongside themed curated displays and a programme of insightful talks and panel discussions.

John Nash, RA, Row of Trees, Watercolour and Pencil on Paper, 38 x 55 cm, Courtesy of Thomas Spencer Fine Art

When it comes to prominent UK artists to look out for, Thomas Spencer Fine Art will be including a previously unseen work by the Royal Academist John Nash, while Waterhouse & Dodd’s display focuses on David Bomberg and his students; most notably works by Dennis Creffield and the recently re-discovered oil paintings of Dorothy Mead (which have not been shown publicly for over 40 years). As for more recent contemporary pieces, the new edition by David Shrigley and Stoney Road Press, courtesy of Jealous Gallery, includes a number of previously unseen Leah Hewson monotypes.

Dennis Creffield, Lewes Crescent & Garden from the East, 1970, Oil on Canvas 122 x 122 cm, Courtesy of Waterhouse & Dodd Gallery

Textiles are having a moment in the art world lately, and those interested in this medium should visit both the James Hyman Gallery, who will be showing a rare and unique handwoven tapestry by R.B. Kitaj, and Candida Stevens Gallery, where contemporary textile/fibre artist Alice Kettle will be displaying a piece entitled ‘Poppy’.

Alice Kettle, Poppy, 2021. Thread on Linen, 101 x 91 cm, Courtesy of Candida Stevens Gallery

While the galleries showing at this year’s LAF are actively promoting – and selling – the works of the artists they represent, the fair also reflects contemporary collecting trends via independently curated showcases, created in collaboration with leading experts. The ‘Platform’ series, guest curated by Candida Stevens (of the aforementioned Candida Stevens Gallery), has 10 galleries submitting works from artists who have chosen to explore the intersection of visual art and music. Particularly captivating is the porcelain sculpture ‘Notes of a Love Song’ by Matt Smith, and the vintage inspired ephemera collages of Andy Burgess (both courtesy of Cynthia Corbett Gallery).

Matt Smith, Notes from a Love Song C#, 2016, Black Parianware, 21 x 23 x 13 cm, Courtesy of Cynthia Corbett Gallery

“The range of responses to this theme has been so varied, from a relatively small pool of artists,” Candida remarked when asked about assembling this exhibition. “We have abstract work referencing the riffs of jazz music with off-key colour and off kilter form, and abstract pieces referencing movement, kinesthetics, and dance, very much in the tradition of music influenced art works – think Mondrian and Klee.”

Sarah Monk (left) and Candida Stevens (Candida’s photo by Dan Stevens Photography)

As one would expect, overseeing the entirety of such an art extravaganza is no small task. However, Sarah Monk, the Director of this year’s LAF, has kept the project on course, despite some unforeseen setbacks.

“The biggest challenge this year has been postponing the fair,” admits Sarah, acknowledging the fact that LAF 2022 was originally set to take place in January. “We made the decision to postpone the event, and to run a few months later in April, as we are keen to deliver the best and safest fair for all. This was a mammoth logistical challenge but everyone involved has been incredibly supportive. We are looking forward to hosting an in-person event as we have an exciting programme of talks, tours, installations, and performances lined up alongside a host of critically acclaimed curated sections.

Sam Jackson, Doing This Was The Only Way For Me, 2021, Spray Paint, Ink, Pencil on Paper 29.7 x 21 cm

“I cannot wait to reconnect with all the galleries, curators, collectors and visitors that return to LAF each year and to welcome new friends to this special April edition,” she goes on to say. “I’m thrilled to have many of our international galleries coming back to London to showcase their artist’s works, including G-77 Gallery, Kyoto, and Gallery Kitai, Tokyo, Galeria Miquel Alzueta, Barcelona, alongside first-time exhibitors Kunst AB Hinterhof from Vienna.

Tracey Emin, Sixty A Day Woman, 1986

“In addition to the 100+ modern and contemporary galleries exhibiting with us, our curated sections remain some of the most highly anticipated cultural highlights of the London art calendar. This year is no exception, and we are proud to be hosting a display of works from the largest collection of modern and contemporary by women, from our museum partner The New Hall Collection, including works by major names such as Tracey Emin and Paula Rego, and rising stars such as Gayle Chong Kwan.”

Cruzeiro Seixas, Untitled, 1999, Mixed Media on Paper, image courtesy of Perve Galeria

Another curated segment of LAF is the ‘Art Projects’ series, which shines a spotlight on interesting contemporary artists from across the planet. Of particular interest this year is Perve Galeria’s celebration of Portuguese surrealist master Cruzeiro Seixas. The medium of photography is also given a prominent platform at LAF, with the ‘Photo50’ series curated by Rodrigo Orrantia. Presenting works by over a dozen British and UK-based artists responding to the theme “No Place is An Island”, this promises to be a highlight of the 2022 fair. Particularly striking – pardon the pun – are the works in Sarah Pickering’s ‘Explosion’ series, shot at various sites where fake bombs are deployed.

Sarah Pickering, Landmine, 2005, image courtesy of the artist

Of course, not everyone is going to be able to make it to London this month, and for that reason LAF 2022 has made it easy for interested collectors to both view and purchase artworks, and attend the various talks via online channels.

“For those unable to attend in person, they can connect via the London Art Fair website,” explains Sarah. “There they can take a look at the exciting lineup of galleries, view the artworks for sale, and fill out the artwork enquiry form to contact the gallery directly about purchasing a specific artwork.

Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, Big Day, 2001, Acrylic on Paper, 57.5 x 77 cm, Courtesy of Waterhouse & Dodd

“Until April 13 there will also be a selection of talks available to access online ahead of the launch of the fair [londonartfair.co.uk/pre-fair-talks-series]. These talks will provide opportunities to gain in-depth insights into the works on display at this year’s fair, as well as covering current art world topics from sustainability in the art sector, to collecting for the home.”

Pablo Picasso, Modern Style Bust, 1948, Original Hand Signed and Numbered Lithograph on Arches Wove Paper, 65.5 x 50 cm, Courtesy of Gilden’s Art Gallery

Interspersed amongst all the up-and-coming artists at this year’s LAF are a smattering of pieces by certified household names such as Henry Moore, David Hockney, Joan Miró, and Pablo Picasso. For the collector – whether seasoned or novice – choosing between splurging on a well-known artist or gambling on an unknown is always a difficult decision.

“My advice to collectors would be to remember that in acquiring the work you are also investing in the artist and their practice,” Sarah points out. “You are essentially supporting them on their journey. At LAF we feature cutting-edge emerging artists to enable new dialogues to take place in the industry and to provide a space for collectors to discover and support their work.

Anne Rothenstein, Smoking Bride, 2020. Oil on Wood Panel, 122 x 122 cm, Courtesy of Candida Stevens Gallery

“I would really recommend taking a look at the international emerging talent featured in the curated ‘Art Projects’ section, a showcase of the freshest contemporary art from across the globe. The solo shows and thematic group displays have been selected and endorsed by a panel of key opinion formers and industry leaders, and the strength of the fair lies in this collective expertise.”