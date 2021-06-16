Coach is a gift that keeps on giving.

Earlier this year, the American heritage brand released Coach TV, a much-applauded fashion film with an all-star cast to showcase its Fall 2021 collection. Then, on June 3, it dropped a second season for its Winter collection, streamed live from Shanghai.

Turns out that the New York label is far from done. Coach is partnering with Def Jam SEA for its first-ever Virtual Concert Experience on June 24, featuring 13 artists across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Yung Raja, Joe Flizzow, DABOYWAY and Rayi Putra are headlining the concert, and homegrown artists Fariz Jabba and ALYPH will also be performing as part of the line-up.

Artists will be dressed in Coach’s Pre Fall 2021 collection for the event. Inspired by Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers’ free-spirited vision for Coach, the Pre Fall collection playfully combines the house’s heritage in craft with the codes of American sportswear, introducing new remixed classics with an irresistible sports- meets-vintage spirit.

Coach x Def Jam virtual concert is accessible via a link and password, given with any purchase from Coach from now ‘til June 17. Shop from anywhere with the “Coach on Delivery” service, where store associates will assist with purchases via the stores’ respective WhatsApp numbers found here.

For more information, visit Coach x Def Jam SEA’s website.

This article was first published on Prestige Online Singapore.