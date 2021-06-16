Don’t give away your straw hats and ephemeral tattoos because Coachella is finally coming back! The star-studded music festival will be back in 2022 after two complicated years. For the occasion, YouTube will stream part of the concerts live on its platform. A legacy of the covid-19 pandemic?

YouTube is once again an official partner of the festival. On this occasion, the streaming platform will air some of the concerts live on the official channel of the festival, according to Engadget. And that content should be available to be watched free of charge.

The greatly anticipated dates for the next edition of Coachella organizers have been set for next year. As always, the festival will take place over two weekends, from April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24, 2022.

For the first time in two years, fans of outdoor concerts will finally be able to return to the site of Coachella. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the world-renowned music festival had to revisit its plans and postpone its event twice. In 2020, artists such as Rage Against the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X had been announced as headliners for the prestigious festival. There is no indication yet if they will be on the bill for the 2022 edition of Coachella. The festival has not revealed the first scheduled artists. But ticketing will open this Friday, June 4 at 10 am, Pacific time, on the Coachella website.

Back in 2019, the festival already broadcast artists’ performances on its YouTube channel. While the festival organizers said they were “optimistic” given the decline in covid-19 cases worldwide, they indicated that the health situation will be closely monitored.

In order to attend Coachella, festival-goers will either have to wear a mask, be fully vaccinated or have a negative covid-19 test. For those who are not yet at ease with the idea of a concert, the festival will also offer ad-free, offline content and other services with a YouTube Premium subscription.

(Hero and featured image: AFP Relaxnews)

This article was published via ETX Daily Up.